BTS: ARMY declares Permission To Dance as Song of the Year; trends SOTY showering the peppy track with their love

Big Hit aka HYBE dropped BTS' latest single, Permission To Dance a couple of hours ago and ARMY is oh-so-happy. And why not? It's ARMY's birthday today. For those not in the know, 9th July has been declared as ARMY Day to celebrate the ever-growing fanbase of the most loved boy band of the global pop world, BTS. And ever since the release of Permission To Dance, ARMY has been trending the boys and song on social media. The peppy track is their second collaboration with English singer-songwriter, . They had previously worked together on Lauv's Make It Right. Ed has penned the lyrics of Permission To Dance along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid & Jenna Andrews. Coming to ARMY's reaction, they are loving how the boys have lived up to the hype. They are calling it Butter than ever, that is, they are getting better with every new song.

Along with a couple of hashtags and names, ARMY is trending SOTY. Yes, they have declared BTS X Ed Sheeran's Permission To Dance as the song of the year already. And TBH, the track is quite peppy and gets you grooving in no time. And the boys have kept the choreography simple and have focused on just getting the vibe right, which has worked out quite well. It surely has struck a chord with the fans as they are trending it as SOTY like CRAZY! Some have even shared a gif of High School Musical with the track of Permission To Dance. Yes, the Zac Effron and one. Without further ado, check out ARMY trending Permission To Dance as SOTY here:

Big Hit which is now recognized as HYBE called Permission To Dance as a song that "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy." It is a part of BTS' Butter CD version. A couple of days ago, Ed Sheeran had heaped praises on the septet saying, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well."