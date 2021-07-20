BTS: ARMY passes the baton from Butter to Permission To Dance; tops Billboard Hot 100 and here's how RM, Suga, Jimin, Ed Sheeran REACTED

BTS and ARMY did it again! ARMY has passed the baton from Butter to Permission To Dance. The septet's third all-English single has topped Billboard Hot 100 chart. No, wait, BTS' Permission To Dance have topped, not just the Hot 100 chart, but also the Global 200 and Global (excluding the United States) charts. It dethroned Butter which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 7 consecutive weeks! Big Hit tweeted out and thanked ARMY for helping both Butter and Permission To Dance debut at the first position. BTS collaborated with for PTD (Permission To Dance). The English singer-songwriter has penned the lyrics of the PTD alongside Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid & Jenna Andrews. The boys couldn't control their emotions and took to Weverse to thank the ARMY. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS talks about a concert in India; Marc Anthony's reaction to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's relationship and more

RM aka the leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon took to his Weverse handle and penned a heartfelt thank you note. The translation of the same reads, "I have mixed emotions !! because I continuously wasn't unable to see you. My joys and sorrows were in a buried state, but today I want to close my eyes and enjoy while dancing! It’ll be fun for sure! Thank you sincerely for presenting these feelings it’s truly an honour, thank you! I would like if one day we can embrace each other and share with each other the joy we couldn't share! Thank you with all of my heart." Check out BTS' RM's Weverse message here: Also Read - BTS' Suga reveals about the DREAM the septet had when they made their debut and it's proof of their simplicity and humbleness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES ??? (@bts_daily.news)

Suga who wanted aRMY to pass the baton to Permission To Dance is super stoked. He expressed his happiness on Weverse saying, "I'll give permission to dancing!! Let's all dance enjoyingly today! Thank You ARMY." Check out Suga aka Min Yoongi's message on Weverse here: Also Read - BTS: Suga OPENS up on 'valuing sincerity' and how music is cathartic in his own life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES ??? (@bts_daily.news)

Jimin's heartfelt gesture for ARMY is winning hearts on social media. He bowed down to the ARMY as a sign of respect. Park Jimin couldn't believe the feat and wrote, "Wait does this make sense actually? What can I say to deliver my feeling to you? I again sincerely thank all of you for your great amount of love and support. I will live working hard. for us, please be happy." Have a dekko at Jimin's heartfelt gesture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES ??? (@bts_daily.news)

Jin also took to his Weverse handle to thank ARMY. He said, "I was getting a lot of vibrations/ notifications so I went to look and saw PTD was no 1. I too want to upload a picture of myself doing a deep bow. I will live working hard too thank you! thank you love you army." Have a dekko at Jin aka Kim Seokjin's message on Weverse here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES ??? (@bts_daily.news)

Last but not the least, the songwriter, Ed Sheeran, himself felt proud and humbled to have topped the chart. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "My 4th billboard #1 as a writer, thank you @bts.bighitofficial and your wonderful fan base for making this happen. Have a great week x." Here's his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

ARMY has been trending BTS World Domination, BTS Paved The Way, Jimin and more on Twitter as you read this. Congratulations BTS, Ed Sheeran and everyone associated with the song.