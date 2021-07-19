BTS: Butter, Permission To Dance and more songs by the septet that are a must have on your playlist while house-partying!

BTS is ruling the roost in the pop world and how! The septet started from scratch and now have billions of fans across the globe. In case you are new to BTS, we are here to give you a head start with their music. So, today let's talk about some of their songs that you can start with and impress your Kpop-lover friends. Tell you a little secret? Even if they aren’t, they will turn into one. So make sure to have these BTS numbers on your house party playlist. Also Read - BTS: Jin's PERFECT Disney Prince material? This American composer cannot wait for his debut

Butter

This had to be on the list. A flirtatious number that you can croon to with your crush, maybe. And, if your crush is a BTS or a K-pop fan, we bet he/she'd be impressed.

Permission To Dance

In case you are new to the group, Permission To Dance will set the right vibe. BTS' second collaboration with Ed Sheeran is doing wonders. Even Elton John loved it. It's got the vibe that'll help you be the life of the party.

Dynamite

Dynamite is BTS’ first single that broke several records. It still is everyone’s favourite. And If you are planning a house party with a rooftop ambience, it’ll be just great. Plus you can “Bring a friend, join the crowd, Whoever wanna come along.”

Jump

If you don’t have nosy neighbours who’d call the cops for partying, Jump is another amazing song by BTS. High-on energy vocals and an amazing rap section will surely get you and your besties grooving.

Anpanman

You may have heard about Batman and Superman. It’s now time to know Anpanman. And he is the weakest hero with no powers and is literally a bread man who feeds someone when hungry. He may not have superpowers but he is available to comfort you whenever needed. Well, nice start to get to know your neighbours or new friends, don’t you think?

Dionysus

This song is a total high-on-energy number and if you love to dance, you’ve gotta check out BTS’ moves in this one and recreate it.

