BTS: Did you know V aka Kim Taehyung took inspiration from Johnny Depp and Billy Jeol for Butter?

BTS boys are dishing out interviews and winning over the hearts of the audience and how! Just a couple of days ago, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jin aka Kim Seokjin's interviews with the Weverse Magazine were out. And just yesterday, the magazine dropped V aka Kim Taehyung's interview. The singer-actor and model spoke about his love for ARMY, writing music, his inspirations when shooting for music videos and more. And during his interview with Weverse Magazine V aka Kim Taehyung was asked who did he take inspiration from for Butter. Taehyung had previously said that different people inspire him every day. And when talking about Butter, the Permission To Dance singer said he took inspiration from a teenage and more teen movies.

Taehyung said, "Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For "Butter," I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that, I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That's the look I used in "Butter"."

When the interviewer pointed out that BTS' Butter did have teen musical vibes, the Dynamite singer said, "I did it like a teen musical, just like you say. When we shot the “Butter” music video, I really, really tried to shoot the part in the elevator so it would feel like a teen movie. Although a lot of takes were edited, so not all of it’s there. (laughs)"

When asked as to what kind of feeling he gets from teen movies, Taehyung aptly highlighted the essence of the movies, saying, "For me, teen movies show a youthfulness that’s appropriate for the age. I think there’s an appropriate mix of emotion, energy, and a completely different and peculiar mood that everyone necessarily experiences at that age. If you watch teen movies, they’re overflowing with energy and full of sunny emotion, but behind it all, they’re not as bright as they seem. They are really bright, but the colour itself almost feels like some kind of filter. They feel like they have a different filter than other movies, so I tried thinking of teen movies when we shot the music video and put on performances."

Butter continues to rule the Billboard Hot 100 chart, much to ARMY's delight.