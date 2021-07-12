BTS gets a shout out from Elton John for 'Permission To Dance' and ARMY can't keep calm

BTS and 's Permission To Dance is getting a lot of praise. ARMY is making sure that the boys' feelings resonate with everyone. They have been celebrating it more so because it was dropped on ARMY's birthday, that is, 9th July 2o21. Now, legendary veteran singer-songwriter who has an honourable mention in Permission To Dance has given a shout out to the septet. And ARMY's are going mad over the same. Taking to his Twitter handle, Elton John gave the lyrics of BTS a spin and wrote, "When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance." The original lyrics are: "When it all seems like it's wrong, Just sing along to Elton John." Have a dekko at his tweet here: Also Read - BTS: Not Jin, fans want to see Kim Taehyung/V as a vampire in a Twilight film — view poll results

Seeing his tweet, fans of both Elton John and BTS are going gaga. One of the fans tweeted out, "Aww Sir Elton. I grew up listening to all your songs. Seeing your post touch my heart as love seeing artists that I admire also expressing respect to BTS , a group that I believe are amazing artists bc they truly love and respect the art of music . Sir have a great day." Another one wrote, "Lengends appreciating legends". Yet another social media user wrote, "Elton you were my very first MUSICAL SAVIOR. Tears came to my 61yr old eyes when you were mentioned in #PermissiontoDance You have saved me countless times. Thank you for a lifetime of joy, comfort and for recognizing the 7 men who stand beside you now in saving me @BTS_twt."

Have a dekko at ARMY's tweets here:

Aww Sir Elton. I grew up listening to all your songs. Seeing your post touch my heart as love seeing artists that I admire also expressing respect to BTS , a group that I believe are amazing artists bc they truly love and respect the art of music . Sir have a great day. — Permission To Dance ?Carmen ⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭? (@cidorta) July 10, 2021

With bts retweeting, ?. Lengends appreciating legends ?? pic.twitter.com/j3fbXAFBxH — Kadijah (@_Kadijah___) July 11, 2021

Elton you were my very first MUSICAL SAVIOR. Tears came to my 61yr old eyes when you were mentioned in #PermissiontoDance

You have saved me countless times. Thank you for a lifetime of joy, comfort and for recognizing the 7 men who stand beside you now in saving me @BTS_twt ? — Permission To Dance Granny Mochi OT⁷ ??BLM (@raplineTam) July 10, 2021

Sir Elton, you are one of the greatest singer songwriter performers in history!!! Every single song of yours is absolutely wonderful! Thank you so much for supporting our kind humble talented boys!! (ps...I’m Still Standing is my all time favorite of yours!) You’re Amazing!!!? pic.twitter.com/fUb5TlBPfv — stephanie bearheart (@bearheart2015) July 11, 2021

One of the ARMY shared a picture of RM recreating one of Elton John's looks. Another ARMY thought that it would be an edit. But it was clarified that Namjoon wore the look for Gucci's Elton John inspired collection. Have a dekko at the here:

"Hold me closer, tiny dancer"

To

"We don't need Permission to Dance"

We Gonna sing and dance through it??? pic.twitter.com/r3KMjCpOBb — *Min Yoongi is the hottest person on the planet* (@suga_s_santara) July 10, 2021

The Jacket that RM is wearing is from Gucci's Elton John Inspired collection 2018 which was worn by RM for LY:Answer Concept photos! pic.twitter.com/tn7zjOfcfx — *Min Yoongi is the hottest person on the planet* (@suga_s_santara) July 11, 2021

This is iconic!!! Thank you Sir Elton John for recognizing these 7 beautiful men @BTS_twt as the amazing artist that they are. Not just your music inspires them but so has your fashion. Real talent recognize real talent??????? pic.twitter.com/qRFvJd1NCS — sheena ?GrammyNominatedBTS-0t7 (@27aneehs) July 11, 2021

That's was my moment of happiness!! Elton John fan since 1995, Army since 2021!!! I wanted so much to see a EJ feat BTS singing I'm still standing!! Now I feel it is closer ???✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/q0KkbNjMV4 — Tati ?? Baby Army Descobre - Permission to dance (@BTShug2) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance is on its way to make records. It recorded 68.5 million views and 6.7 million likes on YouTube in 24 hours.