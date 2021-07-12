BTS gets a shout out from Elton John for 'Permission To Dance' and ARMY can't keep calm

BTS and Ed Sheeran's Permission To Dance is getting a lot of praise. ARMY is making sure that the boys' feelings resonate with everyone. They have been celebrating it more so because it was dropped on ARMY's birthday, that is, 9th July 2o21. Now, legendary veteran singer-songwriter Elton John who has an honourable mention in Permission To Dance has given a shout out to the septet. And ARMY's are going mad over the same. Taking to his Twitter handle, Elton John gave the lyrics of BTS a spin and wrote, "When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance." The original lyrics are: "When it all seems like it's wrong, Just sing along to Elton John." Have a dekko at his tweet here: Also Read - BTS: Not Jin, fans want to see Kim Taehyung/V as a vampire in a Twilight film — view poll results
Have a dekko at ARMY's tweets here:
One of the ARMY shared a picture of RM recreating one of Elton John's looks. Another ARMY thought that it would be an edit. But it was clarified that Namjoon wore the look for Gucci's Elton John inspired collection. Have a dekko at the here:
Meanwhile, Permission To Dance is on its way to make records. It recorded 68.5 million views and 6.7 million likes on YouTube in 24 hours.
