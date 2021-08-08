BTS' Jimin's reply to a fan asking if he is having a hard time leaves ARMY crushing hard

BTS boys love ARMY as much as the ARMY love BTS. Due to the pandemic, the BTS army (and non-ARMY) have been feeling depressed and were stressed as the normalcy was taken away. Everyone is facing tough times right now. And in the midst of that, BTS is giving out hope, positivity and warmth through their songs, messages and entertainment. A couple of hours ago, BTS’ Jimin, aka Park Jimin, joined Weverse and interacted with ARMY, replying to several messages. It was a surprise to the fans. He updated a status asking, “Everyone is having a hard time, right?” He added, “Please really be happy (hoping that you’re happy)”. Jimin also said that he wouldn't have been able to sleep properly if he had not relayed the message to ARMY. Also Read - After BTS' Jimin calls ARMY his 'life'; fans cry tears of happiness calling him a 'human angel' – check tweets

BTS ARMY started commenting on his posts, and Baby Mochi took some time and replied to a few. His responses will win your hearts all over again! One fan asked Jimin to stay happy too. Jimin replied, "Always, because you guys are there." A fan commented that he didn't want to sleep as he has to go to work the next day to which Jimin replied that he should instead sleep early so he won't feel tired while working. A fan asked the Butter hitmaker as to how he solves his worries. Jimin replied, "There's no end to worrying," he asked the fan to not worry much and just be happy.

Yet another fan had asked Jimin to take care of himself as he deserved all the love in the world The Dynamite singer's heartwarming reply read, "You know what you are saying is the same for you, right?" A concerned BTS ARMY asked whether he was having a hard time to which the Life Goes On singer credited his happiness to them saying, "No, no, you guys support me no matter what. There's no need to be sad when you are here." Like this, Jimin replied to many more such messages. And BTS ARMY is trending him on Twitter, showering him with love and praises.

For those who are new to BTS, it is a septet from Korea ruling the pop music world right now. It consists of leader - RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin, Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook.