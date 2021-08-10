BTS: Jungkook REVEALS his bath routine and ARMY is having a meltdown! – view tweets

Yesterday was one eventful day for the BTS ARMY. So much happened, BTS met with 200 ARMY yesterday, and interacted with them, Jin came live on VLive, Taehyung said that he'd shared a selca (selfie) as he felt bad for other ARMY, V's Winter Bear completed two years, Jin talked about yet another international collaboration and more! BTS fans are having a meltdown as so much is happening. For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan is a Korean pop boy band that includes leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. The boys are quite popular fr their music, good looks and goofiness. And BTS ARMY makes sure to trending them every single day. So, yesterday, the boys interacted with 200 lucky ARMY and spilt the beans a lot of things. Also Read - The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber topple BTS' Butter from Billboard HOT 100; check out where the septet's song ranks

For example, a fan asked Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS about his bath routine. Yes, you read that right. A CRAZY BTS ARMY asked the Permission To Dance singer about his shower routine. And Jungkook answered! The Butter singer revealed that he splits his body vertically into two. Then washes the left side of his body starting from his head. And later, he washes the right part of the body the same way. AND ARMY is having a meltdown on social media. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look; Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra chooses THESE two Bollywood actors for his biopic

helpsksksk someone asked jungkook about shower routine? order? and he said ?? he splits his body in two half's and washes the right half first then left half ?????? HE'S SO. @? ]%]@.! #;#: — jk ? (@jksfIeur) August 9, 2021

CAN YOU NOT? WHY IS HE LIKE THAT????? WHY IS MY BRAIN SO FULL OF HIS CRACKHEAD BEHAVIOR? HE IS LITERALLY SO EXTRA AND WEIRD AND THAT MAKES ME LOVE HIM MORE AND MORE? — 윤아 ⁷ I WILL NOT DISOWN PARADISE LIKE @BTS_twt DID (@agustddecafe) August 9, 2021

Also Read - BTS' Jimin opens up on how his inability to let things go affected him; confesses, 'My resentment kept growing. My pain, too'

So moral of story is if you ask weird questions you gonna get weird answers from bts — Sweety⁷? (@letsBTS7) August 9, 2021

WHY WOULD THEY ASK HIM THAT ? I LOVE HIS RESPONSE ?? — tae's wife⁷ (watched jimin's long awaited vlive) (@ungodlytaejoon) August 9, 2021

Wowww we've the same routine ? but i wash my left half first — sanishaaa⁷ (@SanishaShresth6) August 9, 2021

HEEEELP MEE%^&@ JUNGKOOK IS HILARIOUS I CANNOT BREATHE ???? pic.twitter.com/P8QdgsMp1l — ani ⁷ ?️‍? #PermissiontoDance ⟭⟬ (@btstaekover) August 9, 2021

WHY IS HE SO FUNNY PLSKSKSKS — an⁷ | keke lockdown (@tksmwah) August 9, 2021

This had me wheezing and rolling on the floow pic.twitter.com/N8GzGgIeVy — SimpForTaekook (@taekookl0ml) August 9, 2021

I do the same isn't it normal?!!? pic.twitter.com/dkO7QbHkgm — ᗰIᒪKYᴛᴀᴇ?ᵛᵏツ (@Ray_hana1505) August 10, 2021

AYE YO?!?!?!????? ??? WHY IS HE LIKE THIS SKFJSFSJSFSJ pic.twitter.com/pHQi7sRN5v — ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ ?????? (@lilonekook) August 9, 2021

me:* imagining the beautiful scene * pic.twitter.com/7rUDDbwnuK — 리야⁷?| HYBE intern (@kookies_boo) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Jungkook also grabbed headlines for his nightdress. The singer was seen wearing a Logo flannel Pyjama set. And within hours, the pyjama set was sold out. This is not the first time, this has happened. Just a couple of days ago, Jungkook wore an F8KE CHEMICAL CLUB limited edition pyjama set on his VLive. That pyjama was sold out within hours too.

Meanwhile, the boys had a fun interaction with the 200 ARMY while the rest of the fans were feeling bad about not getting to meet them.