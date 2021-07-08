BTS’ Jungkook’s personal playlist consists of soft melodies, to heal from heartbreaks and relaxation songs – check it out

BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook had made an appearance on Melon‘s BIGHIT MUSIC RECORD recently. The Golden Maknae of BTS is known for his soft yet powerful vocals, chiselled physique, for being ARMY's bunny and all things cute. He joined BTS at a very young age and he is the youngest member of the group. He loves to listen to songs in his free time and croon acoustics or cover versions of the same. There are a lot of songs that he crooned including Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore, Jason Derulo and Jawsh685's Savage Love, Coldplay's Fix You to name a few. Coming back to his appearance on Melon's BigHit Music Record, Jungkook shared the songs he listens to in his free and alone time. And all of them are soulful English melodies that would help you, ARMY to deal with heartbreaks and help you relax. So, let's check them out below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung/V or Jimin — whom did you like more in the BTSXLouisVuitton video? Vote Now

Emmit Fenn's rendition of Coldplay's Yellow

BTS is a huge fan of Coldplay and vice versa. Jungkook revealed that he listens to Emmit Fenn's rendition of Coldplay's song Yellow. The song is all about being hopeful, keeping positive thoughts. The soulful lyrics hit you differently when listening to all alone. It's perfect for relaxation.

– Wrong Direction

Jungkook revealed he also listens to Hailee Steinfeld's Wrong Direction which as the title suggests that talks about making mistakes, walking in the wrong direction. Hailee's soulful voice will soothe your nerves and help you heal.

Gracie Abrams' – I miss you, I'm sorry

Gracie Abrams' I miss you, I'm sorry is all about missing your ex-flame. An emotional ballad that will tug at your heartstring, ARMY.

If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels' If The World Was Ending is a soft romantic yet heartbreak number. It's one of the most recommended songs by Jungkook. Listen to it here:

Older – Sasha Sloan

Not just Jungkook, but even J-Hope of BTS recommends Sasha Sloan's Older. It talks about having trouble growing up due to various reasons. Listen to the song here and heal yourself:

Lonely – and Benny Blanco

Last but not the least, Jungkook recommends Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely. If you are feeling a lot lonely, this is one of the most recommended ones.

Which of the aforementioned songs will you listen to first? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know...