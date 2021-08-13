BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan, that is, the whole septet is a bunch of adorable goofballs. They are so pure and real and at the same time funny, that it is really impossible to not fall in love with them. Each member, that is RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook have distinct charm. And their bountiful love for ARMY makes them even more special. Despite their hectic schedules, the boys are taking time out to interact with BTS ARMY. Just yesterday, RM aka Kim Namjoon took to Weverse and replied to a couple of armies. It seems he was out for a bicycle ride when he connected with the ARMY. Also Read - Salman Khan teaches to appreciate life through a time lapse video

A fan asked Namjoon what fun activity did he do on that day and RM had a funny response to it. He replied that he worked out which was fun but then added that he was envious of Jin. "Namjoon-Oppa, was there something fun that happened today?," one ARMY asked. The Ddaeng hitmaker replied, "I worked on shoulders today [at the gym] it was fun. Jin, I envy/ am jealous of Jin." He added. For the unversed, Jin has broad shoulders for which he receives praises and sometimes is even poked fun on by his team members. Also Read - Jackie Chan's bicycle from The Kapil Sharma Show auctioned for Rs 10 lakhs

Another army asked Namjoon what he would wish if he came across a falling star, to which he replied, "1. Meet ARMY. 2. Same as above." Another one complained to fellow ARMIES as to why he was not informed that RM is on Weverse to which he said, "I'll do it." And like so, he responded to various fans. The Permission To Dance singer also replied to Jimin's previous post asking him if he is drunk. Jimin had posted I love you haha. With all my heart," to which RM said, "Jimin, are you drunk??" Namjoon also replied to Jimin's post that read," Everyone is having a hard time right? Please really be happy (hoping you are happy)." Namjoon replied to this comment saying, "happy because of you." Check out the post below: