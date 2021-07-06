BTS: SUGA's response when the septet was asked what they would want to throw away is HILARIOUS – watch video

Min Yoongi aka Suga aka AgustD is one of the most savage members of the Korean pop boy band, BTS. He is one of the rappers from the group and the fastest rapper in the K-pop world. I came upon a throwback video, which if I am not wrong, is a New Year's Run BTS episode wherein the BTS boys were asked what do they want to throw away from their lives. And in all seriousness, the boys replied. However, it was SUGA's response that cracked me up. And I bet you'd laugh out loud too. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V participates in Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik's fan meet; staff in splits as he eyes a Playstation 5

So, when asked the question, V aka Kim Taehyung said he wants to throw away old furniture as he wants new furniture, which is quite understandable. Jin said that he wants to throw away his old photos. Again, understandable as sometimes even I cringe at my throwback photos (but hey, Jin, you worldwide handsome man). After giving it a lot of thought, the maknae, Jungkook said he would want to get rid of his sleep. (You've always been a hard worker, JK. Give yourself a little break). But then again, sometimes, sleep can really be a pain in the a**. Baby Mochi aka Jimin said he would want to throw away the things that he doesn't use. Which I think is very thoughtful of him.

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok said that he would want to throw away his personal concerns. While RM aka Kim Namjoon said that he would want to throw away meaningless thoughts. Both of them spoke really well. They were deep and meaningful responses, don't you think? And you'd imagine that Suga would speak on the same lines too but, no. The Deachwita hitmaker said, "I want to throw myself away." Uh-huh. I am not even kidding. Have a dekko at the video below:

Yoongi is a whole new mood level every time. Was it on a deeper level or not? Only Suga knows because he has always been the most serious of the lot. However, it sure cracked me up in fits of laughter. How about you? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.