BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung wants to be ARMY's partner, best friend and the latter responds saying, 'WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG'

The Weverse magazine has been dropping BTS members' interviews this week. Today, they released the interview of BTS' V aka Kim Taheyung. And fans are going gaga over the same. Well, the interview won't be complete without the members being asked about ARMY, right? And that's what happened. When the Sweet Night singer was asked about an impromptu event that he held for ARMY, he just kept talking non-stop. Such is V's love for the BTS ARMY. In the interview, he also said that he wants to be ARMY's best friend with whom he can share his real feelings and vice versa. Also Read - BTS' Jin reveals his idea of spending his time-off and ARMYs all over will find it relatable AF

Talking about the event he conducted on Weverse, BTS' Kim Taehyung said that he loves connecting with the ARMY offline. He loves to know what they are doing in their lives. V said, "I’m sure there’s lots of ARMY out there who are tired of not being able to see us in person. But since the only thing we can do for them is to be on stage and stuff, I was worried that we’re not doing enough for them. And I love being able to talk with ARMY so much that now it’s like a habit that I read their posts. I have a thing today. I have a test today. I’m moving today. Somehow I feel better when I hear their stories. When I end up reading things like about how ARMY are living or what kind of lives ARMY have, I can’t help but write a response, and because of that ARMY respond, so I try to become friendlier in a more fun way, too." Also Read - From spiders, cockroaches to horror movies and more: Here's what BTS members Suga, V, Jungkook and others are most scared of

the next bit that he said, won the hearts of ARMY. He said, "I want us to be more than the Billboard number one Bangtanies—I want to be ARMY’s partner, their best friend, the friend who’s always by their side when we’re not on stage. It feels like business when I talk about communicating with ARMY. (laughs) I just want to talk with a close friend. I wanna talk with a close friend—that’s exactly how I feel. It’s been a long time since I could see my friend, ARMY. Usually, when friends can’t see each other they keep in touch all the time. I can talk about all kinds of things like that with ARMY thanks to the Weverse platform, and because I can hear all about their lives, I think I was able to go on Weverse and hold that kind of event." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

When prodded on how he kept talking about ARMY, V said that they are his friends he would hate to lose. "They’re just, well, friends I would hate to lose. Friends who seriously give me strength whenever they’re around. Sometimes you find friends like that in life. It’s like that with the other members, and I have other friends, who I can share my feelings with. And I have ARMY. So I can’t help but do whatever I can do to make those people smile and make them feel happy,' the Blue & Grey singer said. And ARMY has responded to the same by trending "WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG" on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below:

I love you bestfriend?? WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/39vcuZWbKv — kate (@Ermana_20) July 29, 2021

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG ? https://t.co/330RzHTaLV — shiela (@AmanGenevive) July 29, 2021

Taehyungie said "I want us to be more than the Billboard number one Bangtanies— I want to be ARMY’s partner, their best friend, the friend who’s always by their side when we’re not on stage." Yes, BTS are all these to ARMY ?? WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG https://t.co/MdsZqJsvC3 pic.twitter.com/vfih2RnAbm — honey (@JKsHoneyVoice) July 29, 2021

I am the person who is not bias wrecked by the other members, I mean I know they all look good and talented but look at this man, look at kim taehyung how can I get bias wrecked if this man is my bias?! He is so precious to me & he will forever be my bias?

We purple you taehyung pic.twitter.com/3OgXKxzeCY — Btsandsuzy (@btsandsuzy) July 29, 2021

Taehyung is the sweetest person, he always makes sure that all of us have to feel loved, thank you taehyung!

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/1Pu9YbSoaw — grace ? sara day ? (@pinkyot7) July 29, 2021

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG https://t.co/ipdEaPINpQ — moi (@moi_jeVaime) July 29, 2021

KIM TAEHYUNG wrote Snow Flower in 3 hours! Imagine how genius that is. My talented king! WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG.@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Fhw3uZrPOP — J (@tudis_cc) July 29, 2021

Can I just say how excited I am now more than ever for KTH1 KIM TAEHYUNG wth his baritone voice&his love for musicals,classical performances + his love for Jazz &his genuineness that reflects on his music, this is something the world has to see

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/biGFpmAXkr — Clau-Clau (@claudette95s) July 29, 2021

He wanted to convey his emotions and feeling through the song

"Blue and Grey", to the army ?.He's such a pure soul ✨

"We Purple You Taehyung ", A whole other universe existed behind those eyes ? !!!!!Army by your side ??? pic.twitter.com/2dCMoPb8rA — Bbyjk⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@shinez_bts2) July 29, 2021

Taehyung es un chico muy talentoso que puede lograr cualquier cosa que él quiera, siempre estaremos devolviendole todo el amor y cariño que nos da apresar de la distancia.??✨

WE PURPLE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/yP1218CpFf — Rominna (@Rominna81972035) July 29, 2021

You're the source of my happiness --♡

We purple you Taehyung ? pic.twitter.com/xmhQ9kttVu — Kimina⁷ (@That22ndLetter) July 29, 2021

We don't know who is luckier ARMY to have BTS or BTS to have ARMY!!!