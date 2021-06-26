BTS: When the septet felt it was 'wrong' to perform without Suga at MMA 2020 and left a space for him – watch video

Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS is one of the most popular Korean pop boy band in the world. It consists of seven members namely - RM aka Kim Namjoon, the leader, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung ana Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. And everyone knows that BTS is OT7 and if either member is absent, the energy is not in place and everything feels wrong. And that's what happened when Suga had his shoulder injury and went missing from events and concerts as he had to undergo surgery. BTS ARMY felt incomplete without Suga but cheered for everyone despite being one of the members being absent. However, it was the septet who missed Yoongi the most. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook creates a new record, Britney Spears reveals she can't have kids and more

Bangtan TV dropped a video a couple of hours ago. A behind the scene of BTS' MMA 2020 performances. BTS performed at the 2020 Melon Music Awards without Suga. They performed on Black Swan, Life Goes On and Dynamite. While the septet worked hard, they felt wrong to do it without Suga. They even left him space between them. And it is one of the most heart-touching moments wherein V is walking slightly apart from the rest of the 5 members. V and RM were the ones to point out that it felt wrong they were monitoring their performance footage backstage. However, we have to give credit to their hard work and dedication. They shot for the performances and awards back-to-back for two days. Despite being low on energy giving takes after takes and more, the boys didn't let it show on their faces that they were missing Suga in their hearts. They even carried Suga's portrait around everywhere with them and posed along with it whenever the paps clicked them away.

Lastly, when they walked away with not one but six MMA, RM and Jimin joked that had Suga been there, they would have got one more as it's a septet in the end. If not for anything else, you'd appreciate BTS for the hard work they put in everything, the way they treat everyone around them and grow to respect after watching the video below: