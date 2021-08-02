BTS: 5 super dynamic songs that ARMY must include in their workout playlist

The first week of a brand new month is here. We hope your weekend went well, and you got to binge on those samosas, pizzas, pasta, biryani and whatnot. Well, a weekend usually is the time to cheat, and from Monday, we get back to the grind. And to keep you going, we are here with the best Monday Motivation ever. Here are five amazing, high-on-energy and peppy BTS songs that'll help you burn those calories that you gained over the weekend. Also Read - BTS: 7 videos of RM aka Kim Namjoon that prove he's a pro at being EFFORTLESSLY SEXY

Burning Up (Fire)

Fire them calories, like literally. This extremely high-on-energy number will motivate you to go a little extra than usual with that mundane workout routine.

MAMA

Let J-Hope's sunshine smile and powerpack moves help you get grooving on the beats and kill them calories evermore.

Boy With Luv

BTS and Halsey's combination, Boy With Luv, is a light yet groovy number that will help you calm those thumping heartbeats if it gets too heavy.

Dope

BTS' Dope is DOPE! The rap line here shines brighter than anything. Dope gets your feet tapping in no time, the beats are just too funky!

Mic Drop

BTS and Steve Aoki's collaboration, Mic Drop, recently completed 1 billion views on the MV. You could bask in the success of an amazing workout routine with Mic Drop because hey, once the mic drops, it's time to go home in all glory.

You can also groove to the latest hits, Butter and Permission To Dance, just for fun.

Which is your favourite BTS song from the aforementioned list? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.