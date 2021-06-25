Throwback: BTS’ Suga’s kind gesture for J-hope during New Year’s Eve proves he has the soul of an ANGEL – deets inside

Back in 2014, BTS's J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok and Suga aka Min Yoongi had narrated an incident which will tug at your hearts and how! Suga's gesture for J-Hope is so kind that we bet you'd fall in love with him.