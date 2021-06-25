Throwback: BTS’ Suga’s kind gesture for J-hope during New Year’s Eve proves he has the soul of an ANGEL – deets inside

BTS boys are very close to each other. The septet have been living with each other for a very long time now, ever since their trainee days. And naturally, having stayed with each other for so long, they have almost grown up together. So, they are bound to have loads of stories, heartwarming ones at that, that will tug at your heart strings and make you fall in love with them all over again. So, here's another throwback to melt your hearts. Today, we will be talking about Suga's kindest gesture for J-Hope during one New Year's Eve. The incident came to light in 2014's March issue of Japan's Hanryu Pia magazine. Also Read - BTS: V and Suga's responses to marriage proposals from ARMY members will make you admire their cool quotient

Four years ago since the incident was narrated, that is in 2010, BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi met J-Hope in the dormitory where every trainee lived. During festivals, the trainees would go back to their families to celebrate the same. And when it was New Year's Eve, everyone went back home, except for J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, who was not in a very good condition. So, Suga called to check upon him and J-Hope revealed that he's bored as he is all alone in the dormitory. And guess what? After a while, Suga had reached the dormitory with Chicken Wings in his hands. J-Hope said that he fell for his generosity back then without realizing it and earned a brother for life. He even added that if he had been a girl, he would have definitely fallen in love with him. Also Read - 4 times BTS' Jungkook charmed staff members with his humble and polite behaviour

Suga narrated his version saying that he knew J-Hope's condition was very bad and that he (J-Hope) had once mentioned feeling dizzy when he had woken up. He remembered the same and went back earlier than he planned and stayed with J-Hope. Now, isn't that very sweet? BTS recently completed 8 years of the debut on 13th June 2021 and for the same, there was a Festa 2021 organized wherein the boys shared some deets from their lives. They even spoke a few words about each other. When talking about Suga, J-Hope turned all emotional and called him "the best best brother". On the other hand, Suga called him vitamin because his energy cheers everyone in the group. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' mandatory military enlistment can be postponed, Britney Spears can't have kids, Tiffany Haddish's 40 lb weight loss

We love Sope (Suga and J-Hope), how about about you? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.