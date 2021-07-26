BTS: Jungkook REVEALS he is not happy with his vocals in Dynamite and we feel he should cut himself some slack

BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is the Golden maknae and always a little hard on himself. The Still With You singer recently sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine and boy, oh boy, JK talked so much! He is usually the observer of the group who loves to watch his hyungs talk, learn from them and sometimes poke fun at them as well. Seeing him open up in an interview like this is truly heartening for ARMY. So, while talking to Weverse Magazine, Jungkook revealed that he is not that happy with his vocal skills in Dynamite. Yes, you read that right. Jungkook thinks he could have done better. For those not in the know, Dynamite is BTS' first all-English song that was released last year, debuted at 1st position on Billboard Hot 100 and created several records thereafter. And JK thinking that he did not like himself is just too much. You need to stop being hard on yourself, Jungkook. Also Read - BTS' RM REACTS on the K-pop group members getting appointed as “Special Presidential Envoys For Future Generations And Culture”

While talking to Weverse, Jungkook was asked about introducing Butter (beginning the song with his vocals) and setting the mood for the song. And it was while talking about it that he opened up on Dynamite. "Butter" just feels so good. It's different from our usual style, so it felt different while recording. The song's great, too. I love that, but it's separate from that feeling of pressure. I mean, I hope BTS does even better, honestly. Lately, I've been thinking that that pressure means I need to do better. After "Dynamite" became number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it's not like we're being forced to try harder; it's just my personal ambition. I think I can do better," he said.

When prodded whether he found Dynamite not as satisfying, he said, "Because I couldn't express everything I wanted the way I wanted to. When I listen to the remixes, I think about how I could've sung it differently. Like, "Aw, man! If only I could do it again!" (laughs) I got some things from singing "Dynamite," like, I'm not quite there yet. So I try to practice singing at least an hour every day, no matter what. Any singer who's been at number one on Billboard for six weeks had better be really good at singing. That's what I think."

Jungkookie, you are doing great. Yes, there can be room for improvement always, but don't be so harsh on yourself, please?