BTS: Did you know Jungkook once signed a contract with an ARMY and also fulfilled it? – deets inside 

BTS boys love the ARMY as much as ARMY loves the septet and there's no denying that. The boys conduct live sessions on Weverse or VLive and shower them with love. They even fulfil some requests by the ARMY in their live sessions and answer questions. Before the COVID-19 era, BTS would attend the fan sign and meet with the ARMY. And thereupon they would fulfil various fan requests and that's what had happened once with Jungkook. The Golden maknae of BTS was asked by an ARMY to sign a contract. And the Still With You singer not just signed the contract but also fulfilled it.

It so happened that An ARMY asked BTS' Jeon Jungkook to post a selfie on 8th October 2017 to prove that the Twitter app still exists on his phone. And sign, he did. The contents of the contract, read, "I, Jeon Jungkook have not updated a selca (selfie) since August 3rd 2017. [I] will update on October 8th, 2017 to prove to ARMY that the Twitter app is still on my phone." And on the said date, he posted a selfie with BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung. He captioned the post saying, "Thank you so much ARMY. It was such a fun activity... #jungkook." Have a dekko at the post here:

Jungkook is one of the most popular idols in the K-pop world. He has been named the Sexiest Asian in 2020 and is living up to the title every single day. BTS' Jungkook is quite active on social media and keeps posting his selfies that go viral in no time. In fact, his selcas also create records, in case you don't know.

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Jungkook revealed his most mind-blowing moment. He said, "Topping the [U.S.] charts, being nominated for the Grammys, getting all those awards, were, of course, great honours and great experiences. But the best moment in my life, from when I was born until I die, is seeing ARMY from the stage. And that will never change." Now, isn't he a cutie?