VERDICT OUT! BTS ARMY loves Jungkook in THIS hair colour – Find out poll results

Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS is getting so much love these days. The boys have been not just creating but also rewriting history. They recently collected not one, not two but a whopping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media. Just a couple of days ago, BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook celebrated his birthday. And just before that, we had conducted a poll asking you, ARMY, which hair colour suits BTS' golden maknae. And it's time to declare the results.

So, we asked y'all to pick a colour from Ash grey, black, red, blue, purple, brown and blonde. And you guys have picked all of the above! Yes, you read it right. Actually, we had also asked to put in a googly and given an option of all of the above. So, about 34% of voters have picked the option of all of the above. About 31% of the voters picked black as the most suitable colour for Jungkook. Next, the most suitable colour is purple which got about 12% of the votes. About 9% of BTS ARMY have voted for Brown colour. About 5% has voted for Ash grey and about 4% of the ARMY has voted for blonde and blue each. About 1% of ARMY have chosen red colour. Check out the poll result below: Also Read - BTS’ Jimin REACTS to Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter remix TikTok and its too cute to handle!

Coming back to Jungkook's birthday, BTS armies from across the globe had planned several things. Armies from India, Pakistan, Phillippines, Chinese, Egypt, Japan and more had some amazing plans in place.

Coming back to Jungkook's birthday, BTS armies from across the globe had planned several things. Armies from India, Pakistan, Phillippines, Chinese, Egypt, Japan and more had some amazing plans in place.

Another thing about Jungkook's birthday is that a day before his actual birthday, he had asked ARMY to send wishes in the form of lyrics. He had then composed a song when he had come live on the VLive app. He also sang it out loud and ARMY was very happy with the same. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion had created a remix version of BTS' Butter.