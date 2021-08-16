And that's just not it. It seems Naomi has a bias too. Yes, in yet another old tweet (2020), Naomi had revealed that she had a stan account for Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. She tweeted out, "Fun fact: I once had The fanbase of BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan is ever increasing. And ARMY cannot be more proud of the boys. Several celebrities including , , John Cena and more have proclaimed their love for BTS' music on countless occasions. And guess what? BTS' music is also popular amongst athletes. In case you don't know, Naomi Osaka, the No. 1 tennis player (as ranked by Women's Tennis Association) is also a part of ARMY. Yes, you read that right. In fact, she has been stanning the septet forever now. Also Read - BTS' RM reveals who is the best and worst dancer amongst Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga

A couple of weeks ago, ARMY had noticed that the song playing in the background, while she was preparing for her next match in the Tokyo Olympics this year against Marketa Vondrousova, was a BTS song. It was BTS' song Drean Glow from their album BTS World: Original Soundtrack. The album was a special soundtrack for the Netmarble mobile game. BTS had collaborated with Charlie XCX for the same. For those who don't know, the album, though released in 2019 was relatively lesser-known to the masses. Also, it was the first K-pop soundtrack to debut on the Billboard Top Soundtracks chart. And ARMY was super happy to know that Naomi Osaka knows about it. So, much that they scrolled through her Twitter and other social sites to learn that Osaka has been stanning BTS for ages. In 2019, Naomi Osaka showered love on the septet's first collaborative single with , Make It Right. She tweeted out, "You didn’t hear it from me but this is the best song off the album lol." Have a dekko at her tweet here: Also Read - Is BTS member V's dog a bigger fan of Jimin than his owner? These instances suggest so

You didn’t hear it from me but this is the best song off the album lol pic.twitter.com/ujRnlle1B5 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 23, 2019

And that's just not it. It seems Naomi has a bias too. Yes, in yet another old tweet (2020), Naomi had revealed that she had a stan account for Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. She tweeted out, "Fun fact: I once had a IG page called “free hobi’s forehead”. And that’s on bangtan sonyeondan." Here's her tweet: Also Read - BTS Throwback: Jin and J-Hope fans threw cash at them during concerts and their reaction was...

You didn’t hear it from me but this is the best song off the album lol pic.twitter.com/ujRnlle1B5 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 23, 2019

In another tweet, Osaka also stan for idols flaunting their forehead and had named Hobi in her tweet too. Back in an interview in 2019, Naomi Osaka had revealed her love for the BTS. She said, "I got into BIGBANG and 2NE1, especially CL. I don’t know the year, sort of like when ‘Crush’ and stuff came out. And then I just saw BTS doing a lot of related stuff, so I was like, ‘Who are these kids?’ Then I slowly started getting into them during the ‘I Need U’ era." She also revealed that like every ARMY, she once got up at odd hours just to watch BTS at an award function.

This is heartening.