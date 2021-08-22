BTS ARMY is tripping over a beefier Jungkook hugging his 'Hobi hyung' and it's AWWDORABLE – check video and tweets

Bangtan Sonyeodan shared a BTS video of BTS from their Love Myself give-ticons. It was a fun shoot and ARMY is busy tripping over Jungkook and Hobi. Check out the video and ARMY's reaction here: