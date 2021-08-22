Bangtan TV shared a fun video featuring BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan in which they were shooting for give-ticons as a part of their Love Myself campaign. For those not in the know, the give-ticons are like just emoticons. The stickers are available for buying and the proceedings of which would be given to charity. So, Bangatn Tv which keeps giving updates about BTS's behind the scene shared another BTS video of the boys from their LOVE MYSELF Give-ticon Shoot. The video is, obviously going viral on social media, all thanks to ARMY. But the most trending one right now as you read this is 'Hobi hyung'. So, in the video, we see Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok shooting together. And for one give-ticon, they are asked to hug. Hobi proceeds to hug Jungkook but he is unable to as Jungkook doesn't fit in his embrace anymore. It's such a cute video as Jungkook then hugs Hobi. The golden maknae of BTS has been teased a lot by us hyungs for exercising a lot. Jungkook despite being the youngest has grown taller than most of the boys. So basically, he has outgrown them physically which is awwdorable for his hyungs and ARMY. Coming back to the video, ARMYs are tripping over their cuteness and it's damn adorable to watch. Firstly, check out the video here: Also Read - Shocking! BTS: Fear of the Taliban makes ARMY BURN or hide the band’s albums in Afghanistan

Check out ARMY's reaction to the same here: Also Read - Korean cafe apologizes to ARMY for being disrespectful after calling BTS 'Jackpot for business'

kookie is always happy to have an excuse to envelop his hobi hyung in a big hug and i for one think that warrants some crying https://t.co/9WgMEQMqOf — ?⁷ (@houseofwhalien) August 22, 2021

fr. his face went like this before hugging his hobi hyung. IM SO SAD pic.twitter.com/HdLL0rcJnb — jayhobi •ᴗ• (@hobseokjin_) August 22, 2021

Also Read - BTS' Jungkook reveals why he had broken up with an old girlfriend and the reason will SHOCK you – watch video

no bc jungkook loves his hobi hyung so much my heart hurts so bad :(((( pic.twitter.com/jsFxlVT8N2 — ⁷jenny★☆★??⚡️ (@lovleyjiminhobi) August 22, 2021

“Whoa youre too big for me to hug”? pic.twitter.com/TcJWnnwVaq — ˗ˏˋCIRUS⁷? (@innerchilding7) August 22, 2021

he's full of love for hobi hyung pic.twitter.com/ZRslUlC14Z — invictum슈가 (@InvictumSuga) August 22, 2021

its jungkookie's twinkling eyes while looking at his hobi hyung for me ? pic.twitter.com/N6aH8vAuCE — j⁷ ♡ (@aajiminyk) August 22, 2021

Not me gonna watch this video for zillion times and picture myself instead of his Hobi Hyung ??? pic.twitter.com/5OrfUZ6UGe — Sakshi_1307 (@Jk130701) August 22, 2021

jungkookie is so big for his hobi hyung to hug ?.they are so cute pic.twitter.com/4e90WhlZUF — Snoopy⁷? (@ot7eternalarmy) August 22, 2021

Coming back to the video, the boys shared their experience about shooting for the give-ticons. It seems it had been a long time since they had shot for give-ticons. They asked ARMY to use the give-ticons highlighting the fact that it is for a social cause. RM aka Kim Namjoon, the leader of BTS revealed that his friends hate it when he sends emoticons with his face but added that he would continue doing it. Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, revealed that his family members often use emoticons featuring himself. Suga aka Min Yoongi, on the other hand, said that he feels too embarrassed to use the emoticons.