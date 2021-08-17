BTS is not new to hate. They have been facing criticism ever since they debuted in 2013. Sometimes from their own country and more from the foreign music industries. That has not deterred them from achieving global success. Bangtan Sonyeodan which includes RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are currently ruling the roost in the music arena. However, the hate continues to come. Just recently a Spanish radio/ podcast show spoke about BTS and said how girls follow them. One of the guests present on the show even said that BTS (or maybe the K-pop) idols, in general, undergo surgeries to look more like north Americans mix with Asian features. They even called them the Chinese version of Backstreet Boys. Also Read - Tomorrow X Together new song Loser = Lover: The K-Pop band delivers a banger with striking visuals
BTS ARMY is so not happy with their xenophobic comments for the septet and has slammed them calling them vile, racist, arrogant. Fans have demanded an apology for the same. Some of the people belonging to the region felt ashamed that their country folks were spreading hate against BTS. Some have slammed them saying that even a 5-year-old knows how to respect people. BTS ARMY Is trending ‘Stop Asian Hate’, ‘Xenophobia is not humour’ and ‘Esto No Est radio Xenofobico’ on Twitter. Check out the mass repulsion by ARMY here: Also Read - BTS' RM reveals how the band shed their 'Tough' '2 Cool 4 Skool' image and the themes of their music
This is not the first time BTS was slammed by a radio show host. It so happened that a couple of months ago an RJ from Germany had compared BTS to Covid-19. ARMY had come out in support of their favourite boy band back then too. ARMY had demanded an apology back then. Also Read - BTS’ Butter trumps over Permission To Dance and Dynamite as ARMY pick their absolute favourite song – view poll result
BTS has been getting a lot of hate for being Asians. And despite all the hate, the boys continue to spread motivational and inspiring messages through their posts and songs.
