BTS ARMY is furious with Billboard right now. And it has everything to do with their one question. Without beating about the bush, let's dive straight into it. It so happened that Billboard conducted an interview with BTS and thereupon, they asked BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon whether their fans (BTS ARMY) manipulate their charts. This apparently did not sit well with the ARMY. However, RM handles it in his usually articulate yet savage manner. "It’s a fair question," RM said and jumped to defend ARMY and their loyalty towards them saying, "But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right ... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."
Furthermore, RM said that BTS's primary goal had never been to be the mainstream in the US. "I don't think we could ever be a part of the mainstream in the US and I don't want that either. Our ultimate goal is to do a massive stadium tour there. That's it."
And now, ARMY is demanding an apology from Billboard. Not for themself but for BTS. They have demanded that Billboard apologise to BTS for their 'audacity' to ask such a question to one of the most popular boy band in the world. ARMY is very upset and furious with Billboard. Check out their tweets here:
ARMY believes Billboard is invalidating the success of BTS by questioning about their sales charts. BTS ARMY is clearly not in the mood to let this go.
