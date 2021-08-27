BTS ARMY is furious with Billboard right now. And it has everything to do with their one question. Without beating about the bush, let's dive straight into it. It so happened that Billboard conducted an interview with BTS and thereupon, they asked BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon whether their fans (BTS ARMY) manipulate their charts. This apparently did not sit well with the ARMY. However, RM handles it in his usually articulate yet savage manner. "It’s a fair question," RM said and jumped to defend ARMY and their loyalty towards them saying, "But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right ... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."

Furthermore, RM said that BTS's primary goal had never been to be the mainstream in the US. "I don't think we could ever be a part of the mainstream in the US and I don't want that either. Our ultimate goal is to do a massive stadium tour there. That's it."

And now, ARMY is demanding an apology from Billboard. Not for themself but for BTS. They have demanded that Billboard apologise to BTS for their 'audacity' to ask such a question to one of the most popular boy band in the world. ARMY is very upset and furious with Billboard. Check out their tweets here:

Bts still continues to be kind and gracious even when the media decides not to. RM handled the questions beautifully now that’s a good leader !??#BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/8xU15ZJZzr — Erin ⁷ (@mochi_7bts) August 26, 2021

can i just say how GRACEFUL namjoon's answer was? this man is unbelievable. i admire BTS for always knowing the right words to say even if they are being disrepected. #BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/VYtPQcgCGR — zee_saw_daegu (@daegu_zee) August 26, 2021

Ironic how @billboard published an article accusing BTS of chart manipulation, mentioning a standard Kpop practice of multiple album versions, then decided to use that very tactic to sell a bundle of 8 magazines with different members on the cover #BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/qjTBtrxDcd — ?Havana Rose Garden? (@Roseleen_Havana) August 26, 2021

The Billboards made a huge mistake in our right and BTS's right, so we apologise Remember what we did in the Grammy, because we will do it to you if you don't apologize#BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/uSTF60huHS — Lola Namjoon?? (@LoLaAhm27880295) August 26, 2021

they are worried about us mass buying so DON'T BUY THE MAGAZINE ‼️‼️ ARMYs#BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/F5fRQnxA3J — KMSKJN⁷ ?????️??? (@janisamariep) August 26, 2021

The best leader in this world ??

billboard apologize to bts @billboard#BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/n1RnTXhDhJ — kurdish Army (@Angel20011867) August 26, 2021

#BillboardApologizeToBTS

DO NOT CLICK THE ARTICLE DO NOT RETWEET OR LIKE IT If you have, take it back. The article is fukkin awful pic.twitter.com/MT9QAcq0GI — Sanvikha (@Sanvikha2) August 26, 2021

WHY IS EVERYONE AGAINST BTS AND ARMYS? DO WE REALLY MANIPULATE THE CHARTS #BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/6OGSugnQAg — Taeucci (@Honey91870740) August 26, 2021

The fucking nerve you had @billboard to make an article out BTS, then believe the only reason they could be anything is because of manipulation? If you think army messed with the charts, you should be fucking terrified of what we can really do. #BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/GSnUyxi5Ks — Namjoons Forced Cackle ⁷ (@ursolovley) August 26, 2021

#BillboardApologizeToBTS This is outrageous. “Chart manipulation” this, “HYBE” control that, “weaker streaming numbers” this, etc. You were in the wrong and went too far, insulting not only BTS but ARMY as well. Apologize. pic.twitter.com/5lxfof2fod — ᴮᴱ Yareli ⁷ (@jimins_filter_) August 26, 2021

The amount of love and respect I have for this man is incredible They way he handles everything

Sorry Billboard made a huge mistake #BillboardApologizeToBTS

"DON'T BUY THE MAGAZINE" F*CK BILLBOARD IT'S A TOTAL TRASH pic.twitter.com/cBqxjosK08 — Abinayasri (@Abinaya26684313) August 26, 2021

Invalidating BTS' success and accusing them of chart manipulation & mass buying in the very same magazine you're tryna sell with their gorgeous faces on the cover?? That's how low your xenophobic ass can get#BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/oWI4ga4Ss1 — suga_kookie (@_sugakookiee_) August 26, 2021

#BillboardApologizeToBTS. Don’t be clowns now?? How is it our fault that BTS have a loyal fan base in ARMY? Stop insinuating things that are not true and accept that BTS and ARMY are together. We will always stick by BTS’ side. Key word: always. pic.twitter.com/HHLwskN5ez — Astraea? (@filter_bangtan) August 26, 2021

Apologize right now

Billboard should apology right now

BTS OUR SOUL , OUR UNIVERSE , OUR EVERYTHING AND OUR HEARTS #BillboardApologizeToBTS pic.twitter.com/bgelNnTAqn — BTS FOREVER ? (@Shoarmy7) August 26, 2021

ARMY believes Billboard is invalidating the success of BTS by questioning about their sales charts. BTS ARMY is clearly not in the mood to let this go.