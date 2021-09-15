K-pop band BTS announces its virtual concert of 2021 'Permission To Dance on Stage' and ARMY is jumping out of joy

Korean boy band BTS is making it to the headlines every day for some reason or the other. After winning in categories like Best Group and Best K-pop at MTV Video Music Awards 2021, the boy band hit the headlines as they announced their collaboration with rock band Coldplay headed by . They have collaborated for a single called My Universe. And now, there's another exciting news for the ARMY. Also Read - BTS: Jimin wishes RM with a heartfelt note on his birthday and ARMY is going gaga over their emotional bonding – view tweets

BTS is all set for its first virtual concert of the year 2021. Bighit Entertainment recently made the announcement of the same on Weverse. The concert named 'Permission To Dance on Stage' is set to take place on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. Fans, known as ARMY, are of course are over the moon with this announcement as it will be after almost a year that they will be able to witness a concert by BTS.

me counting all the bts online concert i attended even though im broke pic.twitter.com/hmCccxfCYk — kat⁷ (@lv7rjin) September 15, 2021

OMG YOU GUYS! ONLINE CONCERT IN OCTOBER!! I WILL BUY ALL OF YOU TICKETS! https://t.co/4jWQ0Xqyuk — M i m i ⁷ ? Fan of SK Ambassadors BTS (@park_mimis) September 15, 2021

Army's are you ready for the BTS another concert ??????????????????????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️??????????????❤️❤️????????????????❤️❤️?????????? all army you ready ................. pic.twitter.com/kWfHxOyss3 — August D ❤️??❤️ on limit (@Rakhi61611493) September 15, 2021

Are you besties thinking the same thing I am thinking ?? ? Louder than Bombs performance for the concert ??pic.twitter.com/oRX7ZnnVU7 — BTS Live Streaming Links⛱ (@BTSLiveStreamin) September 15, 2021

Imagine another ONLINE CONCERT plus a possible Louder than Bombs performance and POSSIBLE MY UNIVERSE PERFORMANCE ALSO BTS VER. I AM SCREEEAAAMING ??????? pic.twitter.com/ozm24PL0EU — ◡̈ ???⁷ (@taelepathy7_) September 15, 2021

WOKE UP TO BTS HAVING AN ONLINE CONCERT OMG IM SO HAPPY WHAT — ? (@homosuga) September 15, 2021

BTS CONCERT AND I'M CRYING — ?????⁷+??= ❥︎ :) say ti amo (@FedericaCioffi7) September 15, 2021

Well, October definitely seems to be extremely special for the fans of BTS. Are you ready to witness their crazy performance? Well, we sure are.