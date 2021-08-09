BTS: When Jimin REVEALED he fought with V aka Kim Taehyung over a bunk bed and regretted it – watch video

BTS' Park Jimin and Kim Taehyung are both 95 born and hence, very close to each other. In fact, they consider each other to be best friends. And like every friendship, Jimin and Taehyung aka V have also stood the test of time. They had their bickering, disagreements, nonsensical fights which has just helped them bond evermore. They once even fought over a dumpling. Yes, you read that right. While it is one of the most talked-about VMin fights, we came across another incident when the two vocalists of BTS were at loggerheads. This time, over a bunk bed. Also Read - BTS leader RM says bikes hold an 'important place in heart'; here's why

Back when BTS made an appearance on tvN's You Quiz On The Block, the Dynamite singer Jimin, revealed that he had once fought with Taehyung over a bunk bed. He shared that in the past, he, V and J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok were roommates. And since the Mama hitmaker was the eldest between them, the two 95 liners decide to give him the regular bed and opted for a bunk bed themselves. So, Jimin thought he was sacrificing the bottom bunk for Taehyung by letting him take it. And six months later, Jimin asked V to switch sides. The Sweet Night singer responded saying, "You chose the top bunk because you liked it more." And after that, it was a total mess. The boys fought over it for a very long time.

Jimin then revealed that when he slept on the top bunk, the air condition would blast all the cold air towards him which would make it difficult for him to sleep. And when V said that he didn't watch to change the bed, Jimin lost his cool. He said, "Are you crazy?" But now that he looks back on the incident, Jimin added that they could have just moved the bed somewhere else instead of fight over a trivial thing. Watch the video of the same here:

Well, they are thick as thieves now.