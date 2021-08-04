BTS: When Jimin got a dreamcatcher for V to ward off latters' nightmares – watch video

BTS boys are very close to each other. They are almost like a family, and every event conspires on the earth to keep them together. So much so that even in the games, they are always together despite being divided into teams. Since they live together, the boys are known to take care of each other just like a family member. And that brings us to the time when Jimin aka Park Jimin had bought a dreamcatcher for V aka Kim Taehyung after he learned that he had nightmares. His gesture touched not just the Sweet Night singer but the rest of the BTS members as well. Also Read - Yay! BTS member Jin officially named as the best looking man in the world – here’s why

During BTS' Summer Package 2017, the boys were in the Philippines. And Jimin had gone on to reveal that since he likes accessories, he bought a necklace. He revealed that he especially likes dreamcatcher and hence had got one. Further, he revealed that it was not for him but for Taehyung. BTS' Jimin who was wearing the necklace then took it off and gave it to V. He went on to explain that he heard V had a nightmare last night and hence he wanted to give it to him.

Taehyung was too touched by the gesture and even the boys cheered on for them. Jin aka Kim Seokjin went on to add that now all the nightmares would be away from V. Taehyung wore the necklace with a bright smile while Jimin continued the story. He revealed that V had come to his room after he thought he saw a ghost. However, Jimin had asked him to go out. Jimin somehow got to know about V's nightmare and got him the necklace. Jimin felt bad for throwing Taehyung out, but V had another story to tell. He said that Jimin never threw him out but instead had opened the door for him. V then promised to wear the necklace to keep nightmares at bay and was seen continuously admiring it. Check out the video below: