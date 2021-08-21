Hey BTS ARMY, here we are with yet another interesting poll for y'all. Last time we talked about which musical artist do you wish to see BTS collaborate with next? And today, we would be talking about their solo acts. And we begin that by asking you to pardon us as we ask you to choose one (your bias, maybe) out of the seven BTS members - RM, (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga(Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). BTS as a group has been doing exceptionally well with each new song, and it's just heartening to see their efforts paying off. But even you'd agree that each member, individually, has a distinct sense of musicality that makes this boy band even more special. Also Read - BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy and more Hollywood newsmakers of the week

Talking about their solo acts, let's begin with RM, the leader of BTS, Namjoon, is a producer, lyricist alongside being a brilliant rapper. His solo acts include Moonchild, Reflection, Trivia: Love, Intro: Persona to name a few. Also, he two solo mixtapes, RM (2015) and Mono (2018). Also Read - BTS: When Suga and J-Hope fooled a shocked ARMY by saying that they have decided to disband – watch video

Jin, the worldwide handsome man has a wide range of vocals and would surprise you every single time. Some of his noted solo works include Epiphany, Awake, Tonight, Abyss and Moon to list a few.

Suga, also known as Agust D, has songs such as Daechwita, First Love, Interlude: Shadow, Agust D and more. He is one of the noted music producers and songwriters in the Kpop world. Suga has released two mixtapes.

J-Hope, the sunshine man of BTS is one amazing rapper. His styles are so versatile that'd you be amazed by his vocals. His solo discography includes Mama, Trivia: Just Dance, Daydream, Outro: Ego to name a few. He released his first mixtape titled Hope World in 2018.

Next, we have is Baby Mochi, Jimin. He is yet again one talented singer who has numerous hit singles on his name such as Lie, Serendipity, Filter, Promise to name a few.

Taehyung, the most handsome man, has quite a few hits to his name as well. His Stigma, Sweet Night, Winter Bear, Inner Child hit different every single time.

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS is a man of many talents. But he shines most when on stage with that mic, singing for ARMY. His solo acts include Begin, Euphoria, My Time, Still With You to name a few.

