BTS: Does the band need a new member to whether they dye their hair and more, septet turn goofy while answering Most searched

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are taking over the internet through their goofiness while they are ruling the roost with their music in the pop arena. Just a couple of hours ago, BTS' Winter Package 2020 was released while a new episode of Run BTS was also out, ARMY has been sharing videos from the same on social media and making the boys trending and how! But we are here to talk about another video, kind of an interview of BTS members that was dropped recently in which they answered the most searched questions about them on the web. And they turned it so goofy that you won't stop adoring them.

Firstly off, they started with all the 'Who' questions. The questions were: who are BTS members, who in BTS has the deepest voice, who joined BTS in order and lastly who is BTS best friend. While answering the second question the boys indulged in a vocal activity. They named Ed Sheeran and Halsey as their best friends.

Next, they answered all 'Can' questions which included, can BTS come to my birthday party, can BTS cook, can BTS drive, Can BTS eat spicy food, Can BTS members play instruments, can BTS swim. Jin aka Kim Seokjin apologised saying that they are busy. Next, the boys answered all the 'how' questions. The questions include how BTS changed my life, how BTS introduce themselves, how old are members in BTS, how BTS learn English, how can BTS sing and dance at the same time. When answering the second last question, RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed that Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok and Suga aka Min Yoongi were taking lessons in English. He then proceeded to point at Jimin who after a second of thinking answered Netflix. His answer is relatable to many across the globe.

After this, BTs answered all the 'Does' kind of questions which included, 'does BTS eat McDonald's, does BTS buy their own clothes, does BTS dye their hair, does BTS drink coffee, does BTS eat healthy to name a few. The boys do buy their own clothes and all of them are branded clothes. When answering the last question the boys were quick to point no. The septet then answered all 'Is' questions which included, 'is BTS famous, is BTS Korean and is BTS nice.' The boys turned really goofy while answering the last question and called themselves bad boys! Taehyung couldn't stop his goofiness and he cracked up all the members with his antics. They came back to 'who' and this time the questions include who is BTS leader and while answering the question, the boys started heaping praises on RM while the latter was a little embarrassed. Next, they listed BTS producers. They also answered who is most handsome in BTS and who is the best dancer in BTS. Taehyung named Jin who thanked him in his usual joking manner. They returned to 'Does' questions such as does BTS make their own music, does BTS need a new member, does BTS play games, does BTS watch anime, does BTS workout and last but not the least, does BTS workout. They had a hilarious response to the last question. Check out the whole video below: