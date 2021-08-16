BTS: Demand for 'Actor Jin' rises on Twitter, a fanmade TEASER takes ARMY by storm – must-watch video

BTS ARMY has taken Twitter by a storm yet again. They are demanding the acting debut of Jin aka Kim Seokjin and have been trending 'WAITING FOR ACTOR JIN' and 'ACTOR JIN OUR PRIDE' on Twitter and how! For those not in the know, Jin is the eldest member of BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan, the global pop icon in the world right now. They are ruling the roost with Butter, Permission To Dance, Dynamite, Life Goes On and more. And they also have Run BTS to entertain the ARMY every Tuesday. It won't be wrong to say that ARMY and the rest of the world alike want to know whether every BTS member would ever be interested in acting in their life. Now, V aka Kim Taehyung has already made his debut and we know for the fact that Kim Seokjin aka Jin has majored in acting. And though he wanted to be an actor at first, he took up music and dancing and joined Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE. The BTS boys have a good sense of acting having worked out various emotions in their music videos. And Jin has shone like no other. He has got a huge fanbase as far as an acting debut is concerned. They have even made a teaser for his acting debut! Yes, Army is crazy that way. Check out the teaser here first: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez's big plans for Ben Affleck's birthday, BTS' RM reveals who is the best and worst dancer among the gang and more
And BTS ARMY has been trending 'WAITING FOR ACTOR JIN' and 'ACTOR JIN OUR PRIDE' on Twitter ever since. Check out their tweets here:

In case you missed it, South Korean filmmaker and actor Lee Kyung-kyu had expressed his desire to work with Jin once. He listed Jin as 'number 1 desired actor-idol'. We are sure several production houses are eagerly waiting for Jin's dates and acting debut announcement.
Jin has also opened up on his acting plans. In an interview with Rolling Stones, Jin had said, "Nothing’s carved in stone. I sort of like to go with the flow and do what I feel. Right now I really love music, so I think I’m obviously more oriented to doing music."
Jin, we are WAITING FOR ACTOR JIN too!
