BTS: V's parents had DESI reaction to getting a friend for Yeotan – find out

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's parents are just like our parents. You won't believe it, but it's true. BTS' V narrated an incident wherein it became all clear. The boys were shooting for the Festa 2021 where V revealed that he wanted to get Yeotan, a friend, that is another pet to play with. And when he shared his idea with his parents, they had a total desi reaction to his idea. While his mom was cool with it (moms are always cool), his father was not ready. And Jungkook spoke our heart out when he said that his father would love it once he gets another dog though he initially may not agree.

For the unversed, Taehyung adopted Yeotan, a teacup Pomeranian, in 2017. He was introduced to the ARMY and the rest of the world in a VLIVE session when the boys celebrated Jin aka Kim Seokjin's birthday. V is very close to Tannie (his pet name). He is one of the five pets that he owns. Yeotan used to live with V in his bedroom first but was sent to live with V's parents owing to his hectic schedules. The rest of the BTS members are also very fond of Yeotan.

Meanwhile, the boys are enjoying the success of Butter. In May the boys shot for the Rolling Stones cover. Taehyung had opened up on what his covid-19 lockdown phase as been. He said, "It allowed me to really focus on something. Pre-Covid, I was so busy that I couldn't really concentrate on one thing or really focus on something new. If I wanted to do a new thing, I was really forced to sort of be a dilettante. I couldn't dive deep. But during the last year, I had more time. In my work, I really tried to do more producing and then go more in-depth on my music. My melodies before were not that complex, or intricate, I thought. But I was able to focus more energy into it, to listen to more music, and really sort of think about more things. And that, I think, helped me to really dive into the producing aspect of making music. And I had a lot of time to come up with good melodies, and also had a lot of time to just sort of sit and vegetate. [Laughs] And that also helped me."