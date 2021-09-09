BTS’ guest appearances on The Late Late Show With James Corden have been quite epic and it seems they might be soon making an appearance on the show again. It so happened that a fan tweeted, “I miss BTS at @latelateshow with Papa Mochi @JKCorden.” Reacting to the tweet, Papa Mochi himself retweeted from the official account for his show, saying, “same.” So ARMY is all excited with this update. They feel something is being planned. Have a look at the tweet of Papa Mochi and some of the ARMY reactions: Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga recreated their childhood pictures and made ARMYs hearts melt

same ? https://t.co/IrjcDivja4 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 7, 2021

I don't wanna be a clown ? but

" I FEEL IT COMING " ‼️??@BTS_twt X @latelateshow pic.twitter.com/3Dm36qpSsP — Trusfrated?? (@skBTSenthusiast) September 8, 2021

I really want a skit between James Corden and Jimmy Fallon about which of them is a bigger BTS fan that is rendered moot when John Cena shows up. Papa Mochi vs Jimin Fallon's Dad — Robyn Harano (@BirdyH808) September 8, 2021

Papamochi

??????

I really wanna cry

We miss you pic.twitter.com/lgHfwkZ8ah — sumusejll (@LomuMolin) September 8, 2021

this makes me suspicious ??‍♀️ bts comeback is near — kenjiso⁷ ♡ (@btsdoesitbetter) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS’ latest tracks Butter and Permission to dance have done really well. Even their YouTube channel is rocking. According to Forbes Korea, BTS has earned a lot of money from YouTube this past year. Their account has 57 million subscribers and over 109.3 billion views. It is believed that BTS has earned around $16.4 million reportedly. BTS’s combined net worth is estimated to be $100 million, according to Seventeen. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to when Jungkook flaunted his knowledge about spiders; revealed he had a nightmare about them once - watch video