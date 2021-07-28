OMG! BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon; picks the sweetest name with a 'Butter' connection for the little one

K-pop band BTS is creating waves all over the country with their fabulous music. With Butter winning hearts of everyone, now it is their latest song Permission To Dance that is creating records. It is one of the most popular songs with the ARMY going totally crazy over it. Meanwhile, the BTS members are keeping everyone hooked for some reason or the other. Now, the news of Jin becoming an uncle has caught everyone's attention. Also Read - BTS' V, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs who have a distinct love for Gucci

BTS member Jin is soon going to be an uncle as his elder brother Seok Jung and wife Kim Ah Reum are expecting a baby. In fact, they have even picked a name for the little one too. It is Jin who has supposed picked a name. On social media, Seok Jung and wife made their pregnancy official by sharing a picture from sonography. In the caption, they wrote, "Hello? We're looking forward to being with you." In the comment section, Kim Ah Reum posted a picture of a pancake and wrote, "Butter-yah, please grow up healthily." Soon fans started wondering that the name of the baby has some connection to BTS' famous song Butter. Much to their delight, Seok Jung confirmed that Jin picked a name for the baby.

As a netizen wrote, "Ah I guess it's butter kkkkkkkkk.", Seok Jung replied, "I asked my brother to name it." Further, Seok Jung also changed the intro bio and changed it to "Kim Seok Jung and Kim Ah Reum, and Kim Butter." As reported by koreaboo.com, it is customary for parents to pick a pet name for their unborn children. Well, who better than Jin to pick a name for his niece/nephew? Kim Butter sounds so sweet, isn't it?