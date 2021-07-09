Permission To Dance: Here's how BTS fans reacted to the kissing scene in the music video

BTS dropped their official music video Permission To Dance and social media is abuzz with ARMY going all gaga over the septet. The music video is in collaboration with and it has already got the fans grooving. So much that the band is trending on social media. While the show is all vibrant as the band imagines the pandemic to be over, fans are more than surprised to see a kissing scene in the music video. Also Read - BTS: ARMY declares Permission To Dance as Song of the Year; trends SOTY showering the peppy track with their love

Sharing the screenshot of the kissing scenes, fans are expressing how they are either surprised or more than happy to see the first ever kissing scene in any BTS video. A fan wrote, "this is crazy the last time we witnessed a kissing scene from bts mv was bst era kdfnrh." Another one wrote, "I couldn't even imagine seeing a kissing scene on BTS's MV!!Flushed faceSee-no-evil monkey I'm lil shy." A netizen wrote, "Me : Have I ever imagined a kissing scene in BTS MVs????? Also Me : Aww Its so cute & adorable." Last, we saw Jin of BTS kissing in Blood, Sweat, and Tears but he kissed a statue. But this is real! Even though just for a few seconds, we see a kissing scene in a BTS video and it is definitely HUGE. Check out a few tweets here:

I couldn't even imagine seeing a kissing scene on BTS's MV!!??

I'm lil shy ???? pic.twitter.com/YfGEWNHYQL — ARMY⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭(. ❛ ᴗ ❛.) (@ARMY42856568) July 9, 2021

I never thought there Will be a kissing scene in BTS MV #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/gStotkXRrx — ~*°⟭⟬?????__???? ⟬⟭? (@pineapple___0) July 9, 2021

Me : Have I ever imagined a kissing scene in BTS MVs????? Also Me : Aww Its so cute & adorable pic.twitter.com/0CDAxc7pJa — ⟭⟬ sᴀm⁷⟬⟭?️ : I need Namjesus for ᴾᵀᴰ ERA ⋅ ᳘⋅ (@ilikejimochi) July 9, 2021

Well, there is always a first for everything, isn't it?

Meanwhile, BTS is also trending on social media currently due to its recent Louis Vuitton video. The brand is receiving a lot of backlash for omitting V from video. BTS is 7 is trending on Twitter with fans remained that the band consists of seven members. "BTS is 7 not 6 or less.7-1=0. Can't you guys fvcking see it or you guys need something spectacles/Surgeries," read a tweet.