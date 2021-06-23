Respect trailer: Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson dazzles as the 'Queen of Soul' in the Aretha Franklin biopic

Starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, there’s no prize for guessing that Respect is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The film, based on music icon Aretha Franklin has been making all the right noises ever since its announcement. Keeping the enthusiasm amongst the fans at a crescendo, the makers of the movie have just released Respect’s first look featurette, with commentary from none other than the brilliant actress. Also Read - Emmy Awards 2019: Lena Headley should have bagged an award for her contribution to the series, state GOT fans

Here's a short clip of the original score of the piece co-written by Carole King and co-writer Jamie Hartman (who has worked with Lewis Capaldi and Christina Aguilera). While in production the person in charge is Wiill.I.Am, a former member of the Black Eyed Peas. Check out the video below:

Following the rise of Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is based on Aretha Franklin's true story where she journeys to find her voice.

The film will exclusively feature the iconic songs “Respect, “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “Young, Gifted and Black.” The film will also feature “Ain’t No Way,” “Precious Lord,” “There’s A Fountain Filled With Blood,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Chain of Fools”.

Besides Jennifer Hudson, the stellar ensemble cast of Respect also includes Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winner ; Marlon Wayans; Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Audra McDonald; and Multiple Grammy-winning, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Mary J. Blige.