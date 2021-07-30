Say what! BTS' RM credits Drake for making him feel he could sing; also reveals why he can't make music like him

Korean boy band BTS is famous across the globe. Their music is so popular that they have now become a regular on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their song Butter ruled the Billboard for more than seven weeks and then their song Permission To Dance took over. After Drake, BTS created history as they replaced themselves on the chart. But that's not the only connection between Drake and BTS. The leader of the boy band RM recently revealed how he was inspired by Drake. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook reveals why he got his eyebrow pierced and the reason has floored ARMY

In an interview with Weverse magazine, RM stated that it was Drake's music that actually inspired him to get into the world of music. But he also mentioned why he cannot make music like Drake. RM was quoted saying, "You got it. Exactly. Drake's the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that's what brought me all the way here. In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake—he influences Western music as the musical style he's after changes. But because I don't live my life the way they do, I can't make the exact same music as them."

He also spoke about Permission To Dance and how different it was from making Butter and Dynamite. He said that he had fun working on PTD as he did not have to think much. He had fun dancing and singing unlike Butter. RM was quoted saying, " They talked about putting some rap in "Permission to Dance" while we were working on it, but we said it would never work. I have more fun when I'm singing and dancing than anything else. I think this song was one of the few times that I felt like I was just having fun while singing and dancing on it. It feels amazing to give into the song with your whole body and just laugh instead of thinking about it too much. I think that's the power of the song. I wasn't stressed preparing for it like I was with "Butter." When it came to "Butter," I had to think about what we should show off and how I could do that. I'm always careful not to be a problem within the group dynamic. But I didn't really have to worry about that with "Permission to Dance." Honestly, I felt like I only needed to add just a dash of the enjoyment I felt.