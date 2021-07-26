SHOCKING! Did you know there was an ongoing feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel while shooting Fast & Furious? Former SPILLS THE BEANS during Jungle Cruise event

Disney’s Jungle Cruise has been making all the right kind of noise. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie stars and in the lead roles. During a promotional interview with an international publication, Dwayne recently opened up about the much publicised “feud” between him and his Fast & Furious, costar, . In an earlier interview, Vin Diesel had implied that a so-called feud between the two was a technique that he had used to bring out a better performance from Dwyane Johnson. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Dwayne Johnson exits Fast and Furious franchise; BTS’ historical Billboard achievement, Timothée Chalamet dances to Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

Reacting to this, the former WWE star said at the promotional event, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Well let's just hope that all's well now between the two and we get to see them more often together on screen.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon rainforest, with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff, essayed by Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, played by Emily Blunt. Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in supporting parts. Disney's Jungle Cruise will release soon in theatres across India.