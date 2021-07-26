SHOCKING! Did you know there was an ongoing feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel while shooting Fast & Furious? Former SPILLS THE BEANS during Jungle Cruise event

In an earlier interview, Vin Diesel had implied that a so-called feud between the two was a technique that he had used to bring out a better performance from Dwyane Johnson while shooting for the Fast & Furious movies. The latter has now reacted to it during a promotional event for his upcoming Disney movie, Jungle Cruise.