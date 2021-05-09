Throwback to when BTS' Jimin, V and Jungkook CRASHED fellow K-Pop band TXT's live session – watch video

K-Pop bands have become all the rage across the globe over the past few year, with their popularity growing by leaps and bound each day. And what's better than one K-Pop band? – well two of them of course. Of course, such unions made in K-Pop paradise don't take place often, but when they do, the moment remains etched in time for all eternity. One such union had taken place back in October 2019, when the world was still pretty normal as compared to how it is now. Until 2019, BTS was the only Korean musical group of any international repute, but that changed thereafter when the same company that had launched them, BigHit Umbrella, gave wings to another Korean band, TXT (Tomorrow X Together). Also Read - BTS members believe that they’re like an “old married couple” – here's WHY

To be honest, BTS is still the biggest K-Pop band there is, but TXT has become quite popular in its own right, and it's great to see the camaraderie and healthy vibes between the two bands. Coming back to the union that took place between BTS and TXT, which sent fans into a tizzy...well, in case you were unaware of it till now, let us lay it down for you. It so happened that BTS singers Jimin, V and Jungkook had inadvertently made cameos in a live session by TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun, when the former three decided to crash their live broadcast. Watch the video below:

Beomgyu and Yeonjun were making clay bears for their fans and interacting with them, when said fans got way more than they bargained for as Jimin, V and Jungkook walked into the room and spent a few minutes on the live session. While Jimin, just popped in for a quick "hello" and Jungkook was only heard behind the camera, V sat down for a bit and showered his TXT compatriots with praises. Nevertheless, it's destined to go down as one of the most memorable moments in K-Pop history.