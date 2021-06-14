Trending Hollywood News Today: Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish for Courteney Cox's daughter, Kourtney Kardashian's bikini swag and more

There is never a dull day in Hollywood. Everyday we have something trending, someone making it to the headlines and someone leaving us shocked. So go no further as here's the round up of all that happened the Hollywood today. From Jennifer Aniston making a sweet wish for best friend Courteney Cox's daughter to Kourtney Kardashian's bikini show-off, here's all you want to know. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ajay Devgn not keen on OTT releases, KRK's prediction for Sooryavanshi, 83, Bell Bottom and more

Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish for Coco

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are bestfriends. So much that Courteney Cox's daughter calls Jennifer Aniston as her Godmother. As Coco turned 17, Jennifer drove down the memory lane and shared a classic throwback picture from her childhood days. The picture sees Rachel aka Jennifer holding Monica aka Courteney's daughter in her arms. She also shared another picture that features Courteney Cox too.

Kourteney Kardashian's 'LOL' picture

Taking to her Instagram account, Kourteney Kardashian shared a picture that sees her in a black bikini set teamed with a jacket. She sported jazzy boots with her outfit that left us impressed. She captioned the picture as LOL as we see her laughing hard in the photo.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck reunite

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited in Los Angeles. After spending good time in Montana, they had been away from each other for a brief period, as reported by People.com. The source also shared about Ben Affleck's meeting with Jennifer's mom and said, "Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

Alex Rodriguez's fun workout session with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

While Jennifer Lopez's alleged affair with Ben Affleck is hitting headlines, her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez made it to the news recently as he shared pictures with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He shared a few pictures on Insta stories that showed him working out with Cynthia. He even called World Class Mommy.

Angelina Jolie re-connecting with Jonny Lee Miller?

Amidst her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, latest buzz is that Angelina Jolie was spotted exiting the building where her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller resides. This has reportedly sparked rumours about them re-kindling.