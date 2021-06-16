Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott's love confession for Kylie Jenner, BTS' Jimmin's sweet reply to fans and more

It's time to get a round up of all that happened in Hollywood today. As said, Hollywood is always bustling and there's a lot that happened today. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have left their fans puzzled about their relationship for a very long time now. But finally, Travis has confessed his love for Kylie. Meanwhile, BTS's Jimmin won hearts with his sweet reply to fans. Also Read - Beware girls! Suga has some HOT gossip about BTS boys' shirtless workouts
Travis Scott's love confession for 'wifey' Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner appeared together at the award ceremony at Parsons Benefit. While accepting the award, Travis went all out and stated that he loves Kylie Jenner. "At Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," he said. This left their fans very happy as finally they accepted their love for each other!
BTS' Jimmin winning hearts with his reply to fans
K-pop band BTS recently organized for an online event called Muster Sowoozoo. Some of the fans watched it in piracy version and even tweeted about it saying that they feel guilty. Over this, Jimmin replied the band loves their fans no matter what. He wrote, "It’s all okay. Instead, please don’t hate yourself. No matter the reason, we will love you."
Jennifer Aniston's birthday wish for Courteney Cox
Rachel and Monica of FRIENDS are still best friends. So much that even after all these years, Jennifer is still excited for Courteney Cox's birthday. Taking to her Insta stories, Jennifer Aniston made a sweet post for Courteney. She shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human. Time files when you're having fun."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love in Italy
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are painting Italy red with their love. The couple was spotted indulging in PDA as they kissed each other to take a selfie. Photographers were a step ahead and took a picture of them taking a selfie.
Lisa Banes no more
In a sad turn of events, Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes is no more. She breathed her last 10 days after getting injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City. She was 65.
Avatar 2 confirmed?
Fans are confused over a video interview of Vin Diesel and are guessing that the actor supposedly confirmed Avatar 2. "There has been talk that you might pop up in an Avatar film. Have you shot anything for the new Avatar films?" he was quoted saying in an interview with MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz.
