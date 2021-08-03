TXT’s Soobin shares his music playlist and THIS song by BTS tops it; AMRY will be delighted

Korean boy band BTS is currently ruling the world. With the songs, they are breaking several records and how. Creating history, BTS' song Butter has top the Billboard Top 100 Chart for the 9th week. They are definitely on everyone's playlist. Even K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a fan of BTS. TXT's Soobin recently revealed his music playlist and we aren't surprised to know that a BTS song is his most favourite.

TXT's Soobin revealed that BTS' song Embarrassed is his most favourite. As reported by Koreaboo.com, Soobin stated that he finds the lyrics and choreography of the song very cute. He also spoke about how he got hooked to this song. He shared, "I became a fan when they released ‘I NEED U.’ I like listening to the full album tracklist. So I listened to all the songs before ‘I NEED U’ and looked up the performance stages because the songs were really cool. Then, ‘Embarrassed’ became my favorite song." He also revealed what he likes the most in the song. He stated, "This song’s melody is also great, but it’s even cuter if you watch it together with the choreography. The performance is on a bed, I watched it often." We bet, ARMY would be super happy to know this.

Meanwhile, TXT recently made it to the headlines as their concept photos ahead of their August comeback got released. Their next release is called The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE and in the photos, we see the boys dressed casually and posing with skateboards. All the TXT fans got super excited.