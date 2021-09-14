Fans who are eagerly waiting for My Universe got a pleasant surprise as a video of BTS jamming with Coldplay's Chris Martin went viral. In March this year, BTS had hinted at a possible collab with the British band when they covered their song Fix You. It became official on September 13. The song will be out on September 24. From the viral video, the song has a very catchy tune. Here’s a look at the viral video and a few of the reactions: Also Read - BTS' J-Hope REVEALS he can finish a bottle of wine all by himself and Jin's reaction will make you wonder
Within minutes of the announcement, the CD was sold out on Weverse. Coldplay’s site had also crashed. My Universe will be available in the form of a limited edition two-track CD single.
BTS and Coldplay became the first lineup of artists for the 2021 ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. We can’t wait for the song to be out.
