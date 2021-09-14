Fans who are eagerly waiting for My Universe got a pleasant surprise as a video of BTS jamming with Coldplay's went viral. In March this year, BTS had hinted at a possible collab with the British band when they covered their song Fix You. It became official on September 13. The song will be out on September 24. From the viral video, the song has a very catchy tune. Here’s a look at the viral video and a few of the reactions: Also Read - BTS' J-Hope REVEALS he can finish a bottle of wine all by himself and Jin's reaction will make you wonder

The kind of song that my great great grandchilds would still be singing in their lifetime ! https://t.co/dwIRg29syl — luna lala ?? (@lunadiamond_) September 14, 2021

This is awesome!!! — Beth Wagner (@Bethy_Borden15) September 14, 2021

And JK has on Coldplay hoodie and Chris has on BTS crew hoodie. I love it. — KUJayhoxTKB???? (@KUJayhoxTKB) September 14, 2021

As tiktok is banned in India, Thanks sooo much. Everyone is visible now.????? — ZareeN (@zareenworld) September 14, 2021

I love it alreadyyy. ? https://t.co/OmBeZx1mRn — Bea Seño (@mbjseno) September 14, 2021

Also Read - BTS gets felicitated by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in and ARMY feels 'SO PROUD' of the boys – view tweets and deets from the ceremony inside

Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's My Universe: Here's all you need to know about the epic collaboration

i’m crying. this song it’s going to be everything https://t.co/sEyVVs0CSR — mal ⁷ SUNGGIE DAY❤️ (@tetescafee) September 14, 2021

And my heart goes …boom boom boom https://t.co/cmR8BikJNa — uti ? (@utieai) September 14, 2021

Martin wearing BTS crew i’m literally ? https://t.co/zyRFuAzVzF — greg/todd 川? (@my_purpleday) September 14, 2021

Within minutes of the announcement, the CD was sold out on Weverse. Coldplay’s site had also crashed. My Universe will be available in the form of a limited edition two-track CD single.

BTS and Coldplay became the first lineup of artists for the 2021 ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. We can’t wait for the song to be out.

BTS and Coldplay became the first lineup of artists for the 2021 ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. We can’t wait for the song to be out.