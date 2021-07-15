What! BTS has never met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating on two songs? Check their shocking confession

K-pop band BTS released their third English song - Permission To Dance recently and as expected, it has met with a huge success. The song is trending on several platforms with the fans of the Bangton boys going crazy over it. The song is cowritten by and it is BTS' second collaboration with him after Make It Right. But well, well, did you know that despite collaborating with him twice, BTS has never met the Shape of You singer? Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Big Hit Music's clarification on BTS and Coldplay collaboration for My Universe will break Army's hearts

The septet recently appeared on 's show and performed on their newly released song Permission To Dance. It is here that they made this candid revelation. Whilst talking about the song, the band said, "PTD is a song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dance again. This is actually a gift of Ed Sheeran of course one of our friends... Respect, big love to Ed. We also prepared something called Permission to Dance challenge with YouTube shorts so please stay tuned for more. PTD let's go... We can't believe that we haven't met him yet. This is the second project with him but we never met him yet." Now that is indeed surprising. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Suga reveals he almost drowned as a child, Jennifer Aniston ecstatic as FRIENDS Reunion receives Emmy nominations and more

Earlier, while announcing his second collaboration with BTS, Ed Sheera had called the gang 'super cool'. "I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well," he was quoted saying on American radio show Most Requested Live. Also Read - Is BTS' J-Hope the Most Fashionable of the Bangtan boys? The singer makes a candid confession

While Permission To Dance is making good noise among fans, BTS' Butter is still ruling the hearts of all. It is at the top of Billboard Charts for almost seven consecutive weeks. Guess this year has been pretty good for BTS.