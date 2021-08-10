BTS’ V wants these qualities in his ideal woman; reveals the number of children he wants to have

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most handsome members of the group. He is quite popular amongst the girls. In 2015, V gave an interview to The Star Magazine in which he was asked about the qualities he desires in his ideal woman. He had replied, "A girl that knows how to save money when I make money. He had added that he wanted someone to stop him if I spend too much money and a girl that preferred to buy a house before a car. He also said that she should be someone who is willing to give everything to her parents. Also Read - BTS: Jin puts birthday boy, former CEO Bang PD, on speaker without his permission during his VLive, proving that rules don't apply for Jin Hit Entertainment

When asked about how many children does he want, he had said that he would want three children if not five. The singer was asked this as part of his bucket list. He had said, "Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married." For those of you who don't know, Soonshim is one of V's pet dogs.

In other interviews, the singer has spoken about how he wants to be a dad like his own father. Senior Taehyung is the hero of his son's life. He said he would be like a friend for his kids, and support them.

The singer recently expressed his lobe of the ARMY in an event he conducted on Weverse. He had said, "I want us to be more than the Billboard number one Bangtanies—I want to be ARMY’s partner, their best friend, the friend who’s always by their side when we’re not on stage. It feels like business when I talk about communicating with ARMY. (laughs) I just want to talk with a close friend. I wanna talk with a close friend—that’s exactly how I feel. It’s been a long time since I could see my friend, ARMY. Usually, when friends can’t see each other they keep in touch all the time. I can talk about all kinds of things like that with ARMY thanks to the Weverse platform, and because I can hear all about their lives, I think I was able to go on Weverse and hold that kind of event.”