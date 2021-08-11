OMG! Are Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer the newest couple in town?

If you are a fan of Jennifer Aniston and , this news will make you very happy. The Friends stars are rumoured to be dating. As you might be aware, they had revealed their secret crush for each other during Friends: The Reunion. Now, it seems like they have taken it to the next level. According to Closer Online report, Jennifer and David are dating. The two stars have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with the other co-stars on the show's 25th anniversary. Also Read - Courteney Cox aka Monica recreates the FRIENDS ROUTINE dance with Ed Sheeran and the end with leave you ROFL - watch video

A source told the publication that after the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. The source added that they began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jennifer in LA.

The source also said that they've been spending time at Jennifer's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," said the source.

"I had a major crush on Jen. At some point we were both crushing hard on each other," David had said on the Friends Reunion special in May. "We channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Jennifer had added.

Both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have not confirmed the news. Also, a representative for David Schwimmer denied the rumours to Fox News.