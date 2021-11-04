Eternals director Chloe Zhao REVEALS why she chose BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' for the latest MCU flick

ARMY from across the world turned emotional when they come to know that BTS' Jimin And V’s track 'Friends' would be used as the OST (original soundtrack) for Marvel’s upcoming movie Eternals, which is hitting the screens tomorrow. While fans, who have seen the preview shared the screenshots of Jimin and V's name from the end credits on social media to express their happiness, in a conversation with ETtoday, director Chloe Zhao revealed the reason of choosing the track and said, "It’s because this is my favorite BTS song. I really like Jimin. He’s too cute." Also Read - Eternals movie review: A dash of Transformers, a teaspoon of X-Men, and two cups Superman and The Flash = Marvel's latest seesaw superhero entry

She said that song fits perfects for the message of the film and added, "This song is done by two of them (Jimin and V). It's a beautiful song. There is a variety of songs in Eternals, but they are all songs that I like, such as those by Pink Floyd and BTS." Fellow musician Lizzo, who is also featured in the soundtrack, shared her passion for Jimin and V's friendship as she said, "I love Jimin. I like V too! Their relationship, whenever they perform, they be next to each other. They're like BFFs."

Sharing her thought about the song, Lizzo wrote on Twitter, "There is no denying that the song is the true epitome of friendship. With the relationship between Jimin and V so iconic, it is not surprising that Zhao's choice came from both a personal and professional mindset."

Eternals features the ensemble cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, , and .