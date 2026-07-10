Evil Dead Burn X review: Want to watch Sébastien Vaniček horror film? Here's 5 Tweets for you to read

Evil Dead Burn is now in theatres, and early audience reactions are pouring in. While many fans are praising its gore, scares, and practical effects, others feel it doesn't live up to Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Burn X review

Evil Dead Burn X review: Evil Dead Burn is going to bring the horror franchise back to the big screen with a scary new solo narrative. As the sixth installment in the Evil Dead film series, it promises to bring the typical blend of powerful supernatural horror, frightening Deadites, and a gripping, highly emotional survival narrative. Evil Dead Burn has gotten great feedback from its initial showing. It presently has a 'Fresh' score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 69 critic reviews. Reviewers commended filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček for his claustrophobic and tight horror, superb practical effects, and frequent scares. Critics have also commended the film's emotional tones, while others believe it follows old series motifs.

Here's a look at how early moviegoers think of the horror flick. The movie has officially hit the theatres today, July 10 and will be facing tough competition with Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4.

Evil Dead Burn Twitter review

One user wrote, "I got out of the movie a couple of hours ago. 5 is way too low a score. It was a great movie; but I slightly prefer Evil Dead Rise. Make sure you stay for a mid credits and post credits scene. Everyone else in my cinema missed them."

I got out of the movie a couple of hours ago. 5 is way too low a score. It was a great movie; but I slightly prefer Evil Dead Rise. Make sure you stay for a mid credits and post credits scene. Everyone else in my cinema missed them. — HacknDash (@HacknDash) July 9, 2026

Another commented, "Sick. Scary. Disgusting. (Complimentary.) Evil Dead has become one of the most consistent horror franchises of all time. Six entries in, and they're batting 1,000%. Are there any other horror series that can say the same? Evil Dead Burn isn't a long movie, coming in at under two hours. It is, however, 15–20 minutes longer than the two previous installments. Those films are so lean. This one doesn't lag, but it also doesn't move quite like the others."

Sick. Scary. Disgusting. (Complimentary.) Evil Dead has become one of the most consistent horror franchises of all time. Six entries in, and they're batting 1,000%. Are there any other horror series that can say the same? Evil Dead Burn isn't a long movie, coming in at under… https://t.co/dUWMn0NCeQ pic.twitter.com/TETPwyaLf3 — I Love To Talk Film (@ILoveToTalkFilm) July 9, 2026

A third commented, "I crave for horror and #EvilDeadBurn gave me sanity, the gore, the chaos, the brutal kills shows that this franchise still has teeth they still know how to make horror fans suffer and love every second of it…this is a proof the gore films will always hit differently."

I crave for horror and #EvilDeadBurn gave me sanity? the gore, the chaos, the brutal kills shows that this franchise still has teeth? they still know how to make horror fans suffer and love every second of it…this is a proof the gore films will always hit differently?? pic.twitter.com/NdI62OLHul — Alpha Ramirez (@alphaomega0410) July 10, 2026

However, there were some section of viewers who were not quite impressed. "I’m taken aback by people saying Evil Dead Burn is the “most disturbing” or “disgusting” when nothing in that movie holds a candle to 2013’s remake. It’s officially my first Evil Dead disappointment so much so it made me want to revisit Rise. More thoughts when embargo lifts."

I’m taken aback by people saying Evil Dead Burn is the “most disturbing” or “disgusting” when nothing in that movie holds a candle to 2013’s remake. It’s officially my first Evil Dead disappointment so much so it made me want to revisit Rise. More thoughts when embargo lifts pic.twitter.com/Xf5eRwBjNw — jdx (@itsjdx) July 4, 2026

Another said, "It's not good it's like a copy of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, the last hour is in a house with an annoying family just like that movie. Same old weird grandma."

it's not good it's like a copy of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, the last hour is in a house with an annoying family just like that movie. Same old weird grandma. — retrobrahhh (@retrobrahhh) July 10, 2026

Evil Dead Burn cast and crew

Souheila Yacoub plays Alice in the movie, while Tandi Wright plays Susan, Hunter Doohan plays Joseph, Luciane Buchanan plays Thya, Maude Davey plays Polly, Erroll Shand plays Edgar, George Pullar plays Will, Tapiwa Soropa plays Mike, Keanu Karim plays Jared, Alain Chabat plays Alice's father, and Greta Van Den Brink plays Jessica.

Sébastien Vaniček, who co-wrote the script with Florent Bernard, is the director. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi, the creator of the series, are the producers, while Bruce Campbell and Lee Cronin are the executive producers.

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