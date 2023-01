In a tragic turn of events, Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away a couple of hours ago. The singer and songwriter was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Calabasas, Los Angeles where she resides. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home after which she was taken to the hospital. After the singer-songwriter was taken to the hospital, her mother Priscilla rushed to be by her side. Alas, her daughter passed away. She was 54. Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla. Also Read - Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, passes away at 27 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Lisa Marie Presley's demise leaves everyone in shock

As per a report in TMZ, it was Lisa Marie Presley's housekeeper who found her in an unresponsive state in her bedroom. Lisa's ex-husband, Danny Keough was just back with their kids. He performed CPR on Lisa Marie Presley until help arrived. Danny and Lisa Marie Presley were married from 1988 to 1994. Despite their divorce, they remained close. As per the report, they were living together for a while now. Hollywood News is full of Lisa Marie and the updates on her life.

Priscilla Presley is devastated; last appearance of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley released a statement announcing the demise of her daughter. She said that Lisa was the most passionate, strong and loving woman. Priscilla has asked for privacy as she deals with this utmost tragic event of her life. As per another report in TMZ, Priscilla Presley and the whole family is in shock and are devastated over the demise of Lisa Marie Presley. Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley were recently seen rooting for Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2023, who played Elvis Presley in Elvis. Austin bagged the award for Best Actor.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three children, Riley Keough and twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie also had son, Benjamin Keough who died by suicide in 2020. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. She married Danny Keough first and filed for divorce in 1994. Less than a month after the divorce, she married . Their relationship lasted for 2 years. She later married Nicholas Cage. She married Michael Lockwood and filed for divorce in 2016.