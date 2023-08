Wedding bells are ringing for K-pop sensation Chen, who is the main vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo as he is all set to host an official wedding ceremony for his close friends and family members. The singer will be officially getting married to his wife, who he had a registered marriage with nearly 3 years ago. The news was also confirmed by Chen’s talent management agency, SM Entertainment, who also revealed that the preparations for the festivities have already begun.

Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October

The news comes after several Korean media outlets reported that Chen, who is now a father of two kids, will hold his wedding ceremony in October. The invitees for the ceremony will include family members from his and his wife’s side along with close friends of the duo and also the members of Chen’s band EXO.

In an official statement to Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, SM Entertainment stated, “Chen will hold his wedding ceremony in October, which he has not been able to hold due to his circumstances.”

In January 2020, SM Entertainment officially announced that Chen and his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, will be walking down the aisle. The couple welcomed their daughter in April that year.

In October 2020, Chen began his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier. During his time in the military, Chen's wife gave birth to the couple's second daughter in January 2022. The singer was discharged from his services in April of that year.

Chen’s Japanese solo album Polaris to be released soon

On the work front, Chen’s first Japanese solo album Polaris will be out on Thursday. The album will feature six tracks, including Light Of My Life, Break Out, Free World, On the road, Mirage of Flower and My Sunshine.

According to SM Entertainment’s official statement, the tracks featured in the album will cater to a variety of genres. “The album compares the journey of life to a road trip, and Chen sang the different feelings people face in their life’s journey. The lead track Light Of My Life features the message of ‘finding the light of hope within the journey of life,” the statement added.

The release of Chen’s album will be followed by his Japanese tour with a performance in Nagyoa on Saturday. The artist will also touring Yokohama, Osaka, Oyakama and Kitakyushu.