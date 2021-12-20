 EXO's KAI calls Indian-EXOLs his 'pehla and akhri pyaar' and fans are having a meltdown – view tweets 

EXO's Kai has made Indian EXOLs hearts flutter! The handsome hunk recently dropped his new single Peaches. He has been promoting the same. Times Now's Sakshama Srivastava got to interview Kai, and it's the sweetest and the cutest interaction ever. A teaser clip of Kai's video interview is going viral wherein he can be heard speaking in Hindi. Yes, Kai spoke in Hindi. He said, "Indian EXOLs, aap mera pehle pyaar hai aur aakhri bhi." He sounds so cute while saying it. And the EXOLs are having a meltdown over the same. How can they not!? Also Read - BTS X Coldplay and EXO makes way into Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's playlist – Deets inside

In the video, we also see Sakshama complimenting Kai for being so handsome. Being the goofball that he is, he says that he spends a lot of time in the skin clinic before coming to the interview. Later, he was asked when did he felt most nervous. He answered right now (as he gave the interview). Kai also revealed the most hilarious pet name he was ever given. He has been called 'Panty Oppa'. Yes, you read that right! LOL. As you read this, "KAI Coming To India,' 'India Welcomes Kai' is trending on Twitter for obvious reasons. But first things first, watch the cute video here: Also Read - Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop star G-Dragon back to being a 'couple'? Reports in Korean media suggest so

Check out EXOLS' reactions on Twitter here: Also Read - After burning the dance floor on BTS' Dynamite, Tiger Shroff impresses with energetic moves on EXO member Kai's hit track Mmmh – watch video

Wo bolna to khaali muje chahta tha but sakshama ne galti se indian EXOLs bulwa diya?? — Aarushi ?| IA | (@aarushii_guptaa) December 20, 2021

KAI: Indian EXO-L, aap mera pehla pyaar, aur aakhri bhi Desi EXO-L: Kya yeh mera pehla pehla pyaar hai? ?? KAI Coming To India #IndiaWelcomesKAI pic.twitter.com/cBocH34PLT — AM ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ KAI's first & last love ? (@exoh_sarang) December 20, 2021

KAI Coming To India #IndiaWelcomesKAI#카이 #KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/5rwC729waN — ᴴʸᵘⁿᵉᵉ 'ㅅ' (@bbaekhyun_eri) December 20, 2021

KAI Coming To India, pls Bollywood don't be cringe like you were with Ed Sheeran. #IndiaWelcomesKAI ? — Hetvi Gandhi (@hetvigandhiii) December 20, 2021

Kai: "Indian EXOl you are my first love and last too"

Meanwhile my Indian EXOL heart going to ? KAI Coming To India #IndiaWelcomesKAI #KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO — Indianexol (@Indiane55622261) December 20, 2021

I read KAI Coming To India trending on Twitter Thinking a cyclone Kai was headed our way. — Tarang Gupta (@justtaranggupta) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Kai's recent single Peaches is from his second Extended Play. The album was released on 30th November 2021 under the banner of SM Entertainment. Kai has been a part of SM Entertainment for a long time as he debuted with EXO, managed by the agency. Kai is the fifth member of EXO to debut Solo after Lay, Chen, Baekhyun and Suho.

Kai made his solo debut in 2020 with KAI. His debut single Mmmh is a huge hit amongst EXOLs. Kai (EP) was a mini-album with a total of six tracks including Nothing On Me, Amnesia, Reason, Ride or Die, and Hello Stranger. Talking about his second EP, Peaches, the Extended Play also consists of six tracks including the lead single of the same name. Vanilla, Domino, Come In, To Be Honest and Blue make for the tracklist.