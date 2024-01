K-pop Idols taking up acting is nothing new. However, it is very interesting for the fans of the Kpop idols and Kpop groups. EXO, one of the most popular Korean Pop boy bands will see its member Suho acting in a new Korean Drama. The series is titled The Crown Prince has Disappeared in which Suho will be essaying the titular role. The latest report also claims that Suho will be joined by 21-year-old Hong Ye-ji who is the female lead. Fans of Suho are very excited about his upcoming new Korean drama.

EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji to be paired opposite each other in Korean Drama

Suho will play the role of Lee Geon, the crown prince while Hong Ye-Ji will play Choi Myung Yoon, a person who has outstanding skills in horseback riding and medicine. As per a report in Pinkvilla, The Crown Prince has Disappeared is a working title for Suho, Ye-ji's drama. It is said that Kim Min-kyu is in talks for the parallel lead role of Grand Prince Doseong who harbours a desire to be the crown prince. As per Wiki, The Crown Prince has Disappeared is about a crown prince who is kidnapped by a woman he is destined to marry. As they are fleeing, they develop feelings for each other. The Crown Prince has Disappeared is a historical romantic comedy Korean drama.

Other cast members of the Korean Drama The Crown Prince has Disappeared

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, Korean actresses Myung Se-Bin and Yoo Se-Rye were in talks for the series as well. Myung Se-Bin will be seen playing the role of a widowed Queen Min Soo-ryun while Se-Rye will reportedly play Queen Yoon, King Hae-jong's second wife. Queen Yoon is a very affectionate and empathetic person, state reports, describing the character.

Bossam: Steal the Fate helmers Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul will be handling the direction for the historical romance drama starring Suho and Ye-Ji. The Crown Prince has Disappeared does not have a release date yet. The show, as per reports will air in the first of 2024.