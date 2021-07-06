Fan of BTS' style? Hold your breath as the Bangtan boys get ready to make their runway debut with Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Seoul - Read deets

Louis Vuitton had recently roped in the BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook as their new house ambassadors. The luxury brand had styled the BTS members with custom suits for Grammys this year. And now, the K-Pop heroes are all set to make their runway debut with the brand in their upcoming fashion show in Seoul. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Official Teaser: The septet gets into the Western cowboy mode with Kim Taehyung/V stealing the show

Making the announcement on their official Twitter account, the Bangtan boys revealed that they will be participating in the Fall-Winter 2021 Show in Seoul. They also shared a video of the band members trying their hands on modelling for the show which will be live-streamed on July 7, 7 pm (KST).

A couple of months ago, the luxury brand had shared pictures of the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sporting their outfits from the collection.

Meanwhile, BTS have managed to reorient listening habits of the Indian musiclover with an ear for foreign whiffs. Between Dynamite last year and Butter last month, the band has seen a noticeable jump in fan count. The number of Indian fans that have joined ARMY (as the band's ever-growing fan base is known) is swelling, a fact validated by the monstrous hits that Butter has garnered in India since release on May 21.

According to YouTube statistics, the opening figures for the song stood at 32.2 million hits in India for the week of May 21-27, 2021. This made it the most popular foreign song in the country upon release this year so far. Incidentally, in its week of release the song was above many Indian songs that were already a rage on the charts, including B. Praak's Baarish Ki Jaaye, Jubin Nautiyal's Wafaa Na Raas Aayee and Stebin Ben's Thoda Thoda Pyar.