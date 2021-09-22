Fans shower love on BTS' Jimin for secretly donating to polio patients ahead of World Polio Day; call him 'the sweetest angel'

The multi-talented BTS member, Jimin has once again won the hearts of the ARMY as he secretly donated 100 million won (approximately 84,200 USD) to a fundraising campaign, Gosung Rotary Club, who is creating vaccines to eradicate polio. The singer and dancer kept his donation under the wraps as he reportedly ‘went forward with his donation through his father without telling anyone’ in the month of July. The news came out when a fan noticed a banner by Gosung Rotary Club thanking Jimin. This noble gesture by the K-pop star has made ARMY proud as they called him the 'sweetest angel'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals why he goes out of his way to make ARMY laugh and the reason will win your hearts
Earlier Jimin made donations at Busan High School of Arts, the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation, the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education and other institutes. Also Read - ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area
