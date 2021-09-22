Fans shower love on BTS' Jimin for secretly donating to polio patients ahead of World Polio Day; call him 'the sweetest angel'

The multi-talented BTS member, Jimin has once again won the hearts of the ARMY as he secretly donated 100 million won (approximately 84,200 USD) to a fundraising campaign, Gosung Rotary Club, who is creating vaccines to eradicate polio. The singer and dancer kept his donation under the wraps as he reportedly ‘went forward with his donation through his father without telling anyone’ in the month of July. The news came out when a fan noticed a banner by Gosung Rotary Club thanking Jimin. This noble gesture by the K-pop star has made ARMY proud as they called him the 'sweetest angel'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals why he goes out of his way to make ARMY laugh and the reason will win your hearts

jimin secretly donating to polio eradication without letting anyone know about it before polio day is very precious because to make such donations in secret, someone should have a heart of gold. he's rich and successful with a heart of an angel i sometimes can't believe he's real — liv 리브 ☆ 국민 (@eboyskookmin) September 21, 2021

I just heard abt jimin’s donation to a rotary club that fights polio

he’s literally the sweetest angel :(( pic.twitter.com/ROZf8Z9z64 — fel⁷⋆ (@pjminieluvz) September 21, 2021

the way jimin was so quiet about his donation in july that the media only found abt it now he's just sooooo??????? — subin⁷ (@_skyswirl) September 21, 2021

Jimin donated 100M krw for polio patients secretly in July.

I love how all the members donate money or essential things to the needy ppl secretly. This shows there sincerity towards the donations. I'm really proud to stan a group like BTS? pic.twitter.com/rqY6NleInu — Nush⁷ | My Universe soon? (@NUSH_0613) September 21, 2021

#JIMIN delivered his donations to Rotary and explained the reason for his donation ? with the efforts of the Rotary and many other people, the epidemic ‘polio’ is nearing the end in this world. i donated with the desire to participate in these historical tasks so that + pic.twitter.com/vHs2Mc0QGK — 서린 ☾ ? (@kseorin_b71) September 22, 2021

Jimin sobre su donación a Rotary international para erradicar la Poliomielitis: ? “Con los esfuerzos de muchas personas, incluido Rotary, se acerca el día en que la epidemia de la polio será erradicada del planeta. Yo doné con el deseo de participar en esta tarea histórica + pic.twitter.com/apLG0ZPVlB — JIMIN INFO¹³ (@PJM_INFO) September 22, 2021

Jimin sobre su donación a Rotary international para erradicar la Poliomielitis: ? “Con los esfuerzos de muchas personas, incluido Rotary, se acerca el día en que la epidemia de la polio será erradicada del planeta. Yo doné con el deseo de participar en esta tarea histórica + pic.twitter.com/apLG0ZPVlB — JIMIN INFO¹³ (@PJM_INFO) September 22, 2021

Earlier Jimin made donations at Busan High School of Arts, the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation, the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education and other institutes. Also Read - ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area